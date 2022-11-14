Read full article on original website
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
Brooklyn Crossing Completes Construction at 18 Sixth Avenue in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn
Construction is complete on Brooklyn Crossing, a 51-story residential skyscraper at 18 Sixth Avenue in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn and the tallest building in the 22-acre Pacific Park master plan. Designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by The Brodsky Organization and Greenland Forest City Partners, the 532-foot-tall, 740,000-square-foot building yields 858 rental units with 258 dedicated to affordable housing. Tishman Construction was the general contractor, McNamara Salvia was the structural engineer, and Lemay + Escobar was the interior designer for the property, which is located at the corner of Atlantic and Sixth Avenues, adjacent to Barclays Center.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for The Bayard at 150 Bayard Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Bayard, a six-story residential building at 150 Bayard Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Charles Mallea and developed by Solomon Feder, the structure yields 46 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $47,520 to $187,330.
Riders advocate for NYC transit service every six minutes
NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Waiting only six minutes every time you catch your bus or train is a dream to most New Yorkers, but transit advocates say it can be a reality. They’re pushing for big dollars in the state budget and calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to make it happen. “We need six-minute […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Coffee cart on Brooklyn Heights Promenade causes brew-haha
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A frisson of excitement broke out in the neighborhood the other day when a fancy blue coffee cart appeared on the beloved Brooklyn Heights Promenade. Inside the cart, two men were selling coffee. Now you may think, “That’s convenient, I like coffee.”. But not...
Commercial Observer
Brooklyn Brewery Leaving Longtime Williamsburg Home for New Greenpoint Development
After three years of searching, Brooklyn Brewery finally found a new home in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Brooklyn Brewery plans to shutter its brewery and taproom at 79 North 11th Street in Williamsburg — where it’s served up its brews for more than 25 years — in the summer of 2024 and open a new 41,000-square-foot space inside the planned eight-story commercial development 1 Wythe Avenue, said Verada Retail’s Nathaniel Mallon, who represented the brewery and landlord Shlomo Karpen.
Park Hill Apartments tenants protest poor living conditions: ‘We have had enough’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “We have had enough” were words echoed by numerous Park Hill tenants during a protest against poor living conditions, which they said have been ongoing for several years. The tenants, along with members of grassroots organization Citizen Action of New York, gathered outside the...
Bronx e-scooter program to become permanent, likely expand
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — For years, residents of Northeast Bronx have expressed frustration with how difficult it is to get around with few public transit options. “The east side of the Bronx is where most of the transportation is needed,” said Bronx resident Christopher Crum. That’s why the New York City Department of Transportation […]
Twin Parks apartment complex receives free turkeys for Thanksgiving
Ten months after the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 17 Bronx residents at the Twin Parks housing complex, residents are receiving free turkeys and produce for their Thanksgiving dinners.
bkreader.com
Pedestrian Injured in Collision with Vehicle on Flatbush Ave
Reports show that a pedestrian suffered injuries in a car crash that took place in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens area of Brooklyn. It occurred at about 8:03 p.m. on Wednesday night, November 16. According to law enforcement, a motor vehicle approached the […] Click here to view original web page...
Woman Driving Amazon Delivery Truck Steals Packages In NY
Police are asking the public for assistance identifying an alleged Amazon driver who was ripping off packages when she was supposed to be delivering them in New York. The incident took place in Brooklyn on Saturday, Oct. 29, said the New York City Police Department. It was reported to police...
New York YIMBY
Two-Tower Development at 595 Dean Street Nears Completion in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn
Work is nearing completion on 595 Dean Street, a two-building mixed-use development in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn‘s Pacific Park master plan. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by TF Cornerstone, the complex consists of a 28-story East Tower and 23-story West Tower and will yield a combined 798 residential units in studio to two-bedroom layouts, with 240 slated for affordable housing. The development also includes a 103,028-square-foot Chelsea Piers Fitness Center and Field House, a 469-vehicle parking garage, 3,412 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and a 72,600-square-foot public plaza. TFC Pacific Park GC is the general contractor and MNLA is the landscape designer for the property, which is bound by Pacific Street to the north, Dean Street to the south, 550 Vanderbilt Avenue to the east, and 535 Carlton Apartments to the west.
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPD
According to data provided by the NYPD, police in New York City have drastically expanded their enforcement of laws prohibiting the use of cell phone cameras to photograph law enforcement.
News 12
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for robbing 15-year-old in Brooklyn
Police are searching for three men who they say robbed a teenager in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, three suspects approached a 15-year-old at a bus stop on Nov. 1 and asked if he was in a gang. When the victim responded that he wasn't, police say the suspects started...
Altercation inside Manhattan subway station ends with a glass bottle smashed on victim’s head
NEW YORK – Another altercation inside a New York City subway station has ended in violence. On Monday, police officers responded to the 1st Avenue and East 13th Street L train station for the report of an assault and disturbance inside the station. When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a glass bottle during an argument with an unidentified black male. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown. No arrests have been made. The post Altercation inside Manhattan subway station ends with a glass bottle smashed on victim’s head appeared first on Shore News Network.
Broad daylight Union Square subway slasher raises fears for New Yorkers
NEW YORK, NY – A broad daylight slashing inside a New York City subway station on Friday has New Yorkers already on edge over rising violence in the city’s subway system on alert. According to police, at around 3 pm, a 27-year-old man was robbed and slashed while waiting on the train platform at the Union Square Station when he was approached by a man with a knife. Police said the man followed his victim as he planned to steal the man’s bag as the doors of the train opened. At that time, the suspect slashed the victim in the The post Broad daylight Union Square subway slasher raises fears for New Yorkers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 65, grabbed by neck, punched on Brooklyn street
A 65-year-old man was brutally beaten in Brooklyn earlier this month, according to police, who released images Wednesday of his wanted attacker.
Man, 91, raking leaves outside Bronx home fatally struck by vehicle
A 91-year-old man raking leaves outside of his Bronx home died a day after he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
