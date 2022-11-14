ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MS

Man escapes custody after bringing loaded gun to high school basketball game, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
COLDWATER, Miss. — A man escaped police custody after he allegedly brought a gun to a Mississippi high school basketball game last week, authorities said.

Christopher Bernard Mohammed Jr., 20, of Southaven, was handcuffed when he left through a backdoor while being transferred from the Coldwater Police Department to Tate County jail, authorities said.

Coldwater Police Chief Rickey Dandridge said Monday that his department made a mistake and hopes that Mohammed will turn himself in. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Tate County CrimeStoppers.

Police said that officers were called about a possible armed person to the Coldwater High School gym on Thursday during a game between Coldwater and Potts Camp.

Police found that attendees were running out of the gym and believed a fight had taken place.

Police said that former Senatobia Police Chief Steven Holt saw Mohammed with a weapon and tackled him. Holt now works as a substitute math teacher.

Police said later found that Mohammed was armed with a loaded gun. Shots were not fired during the incident.

Mohammed was taken into custody but later escaped, police said.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 5

Big Daddy
3d ago

A mistake huh , chief is that the best you got. I'd be embarrassed if I couldn't come up with something better.

Reply
4
