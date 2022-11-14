Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtmj.com
Idaho Police: No suspect, no weapon in killing of 4 students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, say they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Police continue to believe the attack was targeted but have...
AZFamily
Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The killer — or killers — responsible for the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community.
ABC 15 News
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
KOLD-TV
Avondale woman among 4 found dead near University of Idaho campus
MOSCOW, ID (3TV/CBS 5/KMVT/Gray News) -- Police are actively investigating after four people were found dead in a home about a mile from the University of Idaho campus. Authorities have confirmed one of those students as being from Avondale, Arizona. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths “homicides,” and...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix New Times
Voters Retain Controversial Maricopa County Judge Who Ruled Against Tempe’s Shady Park
Maricopa County voters have chosen to retain a controversial Superior Court judge who ruled against Tempe music venue Shady Park in its legal battle with a neighboring senior living apartment building. Judge Brad Astrowsky, who has served on the Maricopa County Superior Court bench for 10 years, won retention in...
PLANetizen
Arizona’s Growth Threatens Water Supplies
Sun City, a retirement community in Maricopa County, Arizona. | Tim Roberts Photography / Sun City, Arizona. Reporting for KJZZ, Katherine Davis-Young examines Arizona’s increasingly urgent water crisis. As Davis-Young explains, “Maricopa County’s population has more than doubled over the past 30 years, making it one of the fastest growing regions in the country. But meanwhile, Arizona’s water supply has become more and more depleted.”
AZFamily
Campaign says Kari Lake is at Mar-a-Lago, doubles down on election denial in Twitter video
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake released a new video on social media Thursday morning, saying, “the fight to save our republic has just begun,” three days after the Associated Press, CBS News and other outlets projected Katie Hobbs as the winner of the race. It was not a concession speech. Lake’s campaign later confirmed that she was at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s golf club in Florida, hours after the video was posted on Twitter. She was endorsed by Trump. The Washington Post first reported that she attended a luncheon held by the America First Policy Institute, an advocacy group created by former Trump advisers.
Republican prosecutor wins Maricopa County race with tough-on-crime message
Republicans may have seen many of their dreams dashed in Arizona on Election Day, but in Maricopa County (whose votes denied their Senate and gubernatorial candidates wins), voters chose a top prosecutor with views that dovetail with the party’s line on crime.
Faucets poised to run dry for hundreds of Arizona residents by year's end
RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, Ariz. — More than 500 homes in this affluent desert community that boasts mountain views, ample trees and ranches hidden in the crooks of scrubby hills will run out of water by year's end as drought tightens its grip on the West. Residents of Rio Verde...
ABC 15 News
‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster
When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
Why neighbors are fighting Phoenix over conditions in homeless encampment, ‘The Zone'
PHOENIX — Freddy Brown Jr. thought he knew what he was getting into with PBF Manufacturing, his family’s longtime casket-making shop in downtown Phoenix. “We've been here since ‘74,” Brown explained. “My family owns the building, owns the property, owns the business. We are centrally located.”
kjzz.org
Advocates urge halt to housing plan in efforts to save Mesa's Kiva Lodge
Preservationists in Mesa are trying to save a building slated for demolition. The Kiva Lodge is expected to be torn down to make way for an affordable housing project, but advocates are trying to convince the new property owners to keep it standing. Vic Linoff is president of the Mesa...
AZFamily
Two Valley-area Starbucks stores go on strike, joining over 100 locations nationwide
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Two Valley-area Starbucks join more than 100 U.S. locations say they’re going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. A Phoenix store at Indian School Road and 107th Avenue and a Mesa location at Baseline and Power roads will demonstrate outside their stores in what the union calls “Red Cup Rebellion.”
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Prepares to Restart Controversial Cleanups of Homeless Encampment
The city of Phoenix, with police and human services providers in tow, is gearing up to restart the controversial cleanups of its largest homeless encampment as soon as December. For unsheltered people living in the Zone, the cleanups conjure up memories of personal property — including medical paperwork and sleeping...
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a Success
Kerri Schultheis-Barnes of Crystal Intuition AZ displays her wares at Phoenix Pagan PridePhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day festival was held on November 5 at Steele Indian School Park. The Phoenix festival is part of The Pagan Pride Project, a worldwide organization created in an effort to introduce the general public to their Pagan neighbors. The event is an opportunity to bring practitioners of the various types of Pagan paths together for one day of mutual celebration, learning, and trade. Founded in 1998, the first Pagan Pride Day was held on September 25 of that year, with 18 celebrations in the U.S. and Canada. Each year more cities held events, and the first Phoenix Pagan Pride Day took place in September of 2001. Since Phoenix is still quite hot in September, organizers petitioned the national event committee to move to a later date.
Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism
Yelling, interruptions and scathing criticisms were hurled at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Wednesday, during the board’s first meeting following a midterm election whose administration has been called into question locally and across the country. Nearly two dozen spoke during the public comment portion of the Wednesday morning meeting, most of them there to […] The post Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals
PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
Nonprofit hospital system Honor Health outbids Banner in Arizona land auction
A vigorous bidding war kept a standing room only crowd on their toes on Wednesday as two nonprofit hospital systems battled for a 48-acre parcel of Arizona land.
Comments / 0