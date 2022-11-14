ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns update: Chris Paul's heel to keep him out Monday night against Miami Heat

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
MIAMI — Chris Paul will miss his third straight game Monday with a sore right heel as Phoenix concludes its four-game road trip at Miami (6-7).

The Suns (8-4) are 1-1 without Paul, winning Wednesday at Minnesota, but losing Friday at Orlando. They took off Saturday, practiced Sunday, but Suns coach Monty Williams said Paul "didn't do much" in practice.

Phoenix didn't have a scheduled Monday morning shootaround heading into the 5:30 p.m. game.

Paul is averaging below double figures for the first time in his 18 NBA seasons at 9.5 points a game.

Shooting career lows from the field overall at 36.8% and from 3 at 27.3%, Paul is averaging 9.4 assists to 1.5 turnovers, the lowest amount of turnovers he's ever averaged in a season.

Cameron Payne has started the last two games for Paul. Playing 35 minutes in each game, Payne scored a season-high 23 points Wednesday and dropped 22 Friday.

Landry Shamet was ruled out for a second straight game o in concussion protocols while Ish Wainright remains out for personal reasons as his father passed away earlier this month. Wainright hasn't played in a single game this season.

Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) remains out with a left ankle sprain while Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will be available Monday night.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

