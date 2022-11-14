ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Clinic will begin charging for some MyChart messages beginning Nov. 17

By AJ Smith
 3 days ago
Technology became king during the pandemic, making a lot of human interactions virtual. While it may have seemed impossible for the healthcare industry to follow suit, they did. Depending on the reason for the appointment, healthcare providers began seeing patients virtually during telehealth appointments.

Although Cleveland Clinic's MyChart feature has been around since before the pandemic, the hospital says it has become more popular with the number of messages to providers doubling since 2019.

MyChart allows patients to have conversations with their medical providers for a myriad of reasons. These messages have been free up until this point. Beginning Nov. 17, certain messages that require more time from the healthcare professional will come with a cost, according to Cleveland Clinic.

The hospital's site specifies the following messages could be billed to your insurance:

  • Changes to your medications.
  • New symptoms.
  • Changes to a long-term condition.
  • Check-ups on your long-term condition care.
  • Requests to complete medical forms.

Contrastly, according to their site the following messages will remain free:

  • Scheduling an appointment.
  • Getting a prescription refill.
  • Asking a question that leads to an appointment.
  • Asking a question about an issue you saw your provider for in the last seven days.
  • Checking in as a part of your follow-up care after a procedure.
  • Giving a quick update to your provider.

Find more information here on what to expect for billing and possible out-of-pocket costs with this new change.

University Hospitals tells News 5 they are considering similar changes as part of their version of My Chart.

“We are currently discussing similar changes at UH depending on the physician’s time required to complete a patient’s request,” said George Stamatis, University Hospitals Communications Manager in a statement.

“In the event the requests require more than a simple response, the message may be elevated to a billable encounter. Some examples may include detailed chart review, research regarding a specific issue, communication with other caregivers or additional questions or communication with the patient.

“This feature may take the place of a scheduled virtual or in person appointment. While a charge may apply, it is just one more option we are offering to keep our community well,” he said.

