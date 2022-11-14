Read full article on original website
WETM
Local hospital notices uptick in RSV and flu cases
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu cases are on the rise across the nation, and the situation is no different here in the Twin Tiers. Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira reported an increase in the number of patients with RSV and flu within the past month. The rise in RSV cases was tied more closely to children while the flu was more common in adults.
NewsChannel 36
RSV Cases Divert Local Hospital Traffic Elsewhere
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- RSV cases are on the rise internationally, and one hospital in the Southern Tier is at capacity. People have been diverted from a hospital in Cortland and urged to visit other hospitals to receive medical help for the time being. "It is a national problem that...
wrvo.org
RSV cases continue to surge in central NY
A surge in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, has local health care institutions scrambling to get children treated for the respiratory virus in central New York. At least half the patients at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse are being treated for the common childhood virus right now. Executive Director Dr. Gregory Conners said that’s prompted the hospital to expand its after-hours clinic at the Community campus site.
Broome & Tioga Back on High COVID Transmission Risk List
Just what no one wanted to hear just before the start of the holiday season: The Centers for Disease Control and prevention county-by-county tracking of community transmission of COVID-19 is showing parts of the Twin Tier are back at high transmission levels. Areas like Broome County where there are a...
cnycentral.com
Hospitals across Upstate New York are seeing a surge in RSV cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, the pediatric emergency department is flooded with children with respiratory illnesses. The hospital beds are full and staff is using overflow areas to treat them. "Currently, about half of the children in the hospital have RSV or other related...
whcuradio.com
COVID cases jump 40 percent in Tioga County
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 is creeping back up in Tioga County. In October, there were 551 total cases. Compared to September, that’s an increase of 40 percent. State data shows the county has more cases per capita than Tompkins and Cortland counties. In other Tioga County news,...
NewsChannel 36
4 bear cubs killed in New Jersey, Chemung Co. Sheriff: 'It's illegal in NYS'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A community in New Jersey is outraged over the recent killing of 4 bear cubs. The cubs and their mother were at a state park in New Jersey when this happened. I spoke to Sheriff Bill Schrom to find out if this is illegal in New York state and what charges could an individual face.
NewsChannel 36
UPDATE: Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert Canceled, Man Found Safe
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult from Elmira. James Kuhn is an 82 year old adult with dementia and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Stacia Drive in Elmira at 12:00 PM on Monday. He was last seen driving a 2014 red Ford Mustang with New York registration DNK-2286.
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern border
WATERTOWN, NY – We know human smuggling is a 24/7 event at our southern border, but we may not realize it is happening at our northern border as well. This week, Border Patrol agents in upstate New York thwarted an attempt at our border with Canada.
whcuradio.com
Cortland County man faces drug felony
TAYLOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony charge in the Town of Taylor. The Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday at a residence on Route 26. Officers located 8 grams of crystal meth, scales, baggies, and cash. 43-year-old Elijah Closson was charged with felony drug possession and 3 misdemeanors. 43-year-old Rachel Norton was at the residence at the time and was charged with a misdemeanor. Elijah Closson is set to appear in Town of Taylor Court on December 1st.
whcuradio.com
Dozens of donors raise over $30,000 for paralyzed Ithaca firefighter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Donations continue to pour in for the family of an Ithaca firefighter left paralyzed after a fall. Zack Weber fell 25 feet from a tree stand last Wednesday. He’s being treated for a spinal cord injury. His family set up an online fundraiser to help pay for growing medical expenses.
whcuradio.com
Family of injured Ithaca firefighter starts online fundraiser
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of an injured Ithaca firefighter is raising money. Zack Weber fell Wednesday from his tree stand. Weber was airlifted to Upstate Medical University for treatment of a spinal cord injury, which has left him immobile. Reports say Weber fell 25 feet. Weber’s family...
Lawrenceville residents react to federal and state investigations
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – The drama out of the small town of Lawrenceville, Pa., continues. The borough now facing even more scrutiny from the state and federal levels, while the council president still won’t address the ongoing issues. The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is demanding answers to 36 different questions about the town’s water […]
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/17/22)
Lake-effect snow showers are moving through this morning and this will continue to be the case throughout the day. Temperatures are well below average today and this favors snow as the main precipitation type but some rain may mix in for part of the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy out of the west today which is what is ushering in the lake-effect showers.
Most Broome County School Districts Rank in Bottom Half of State Test Scores
Test scores for the 2021-2022 school year were released by the New York State Department of Education, and most Broome County schools ranked in the bottom half. According to a report by Kevin Tampone of Syracuse.com, Upstate New York had only one school in the top 20 in math and English test scores. The assessments tested grades third through eighth.
cortlandvoice.com
City of Cortland looks to implement electronic parking system
Cortland officials are looking to implement an electronic parking system for all of the parking areas in the city, including the downtown area. The Common Council at Tuesday’s meeting unanimously approved authorization for city mayor Scott Steve to enter into an agreement with Passport Parking Enforcement/United Public Safety Inc., which will help Cortland transition to an electronic platform.
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
PEDC Recap: Ithaca starts planning for new multimillion-dollar Public Safety Facility
ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a relatively short agenda on tap for this month’s city of Ithaca Planning and Economic Committee meetings. However, with discussions on the Ithaca Gun site and a new Public Safety Facility, there was much to think about regardless. As always, here’s your summary courtesy of The Voice.
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
Weather: A colder turn as lake effect machine awakens
ITHACA, N.Y. — Everyone enjoys saving on their heating bills and heading outdoors with the unusually warm late fall we’ve been having, but all good things must come to an end. As a colder jet stream pattern takes hold across the country, temperatures will be chilly as lake effect rain and snow pose a near-constant threat through the week.
The Ithaca Voice
Comments / 1