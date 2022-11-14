Read full article on original website
Gima
2d ago
I hope doctors comment and educate them. Hopefully they are smart enough to understand. Some politicians and general public are incapable of understanding.
BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional
A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
This Swing State Could Rewrite Abortion Access in the Midwest
DETROIT — More than four months after the Supreme Court shredded the federal right to an abortion, arguing that access to the procedure should be decided on a state-by-state basis, voters in Michigan are getting their chance to do just that. On Tuesday, Michiganders will head to the polls...
Abortion: Will access be restored after victory at the polls? Supreme Court to hear first case on Tuesday
Amber Duke, interim executive director for the ACLU of Kentucky, was pleased this week when Kentucky voters defeated a proposed change to the state Constitution that would have declared there was no right to abortion. “This is a victory for bodily autonomy and the right of all Kentuckians to make...
1 in 3 women of reproductive age now live over an hour away from an abortion clinic, study finds
One in three women of reproductive age in the U.S. now live over an hour away from the closest abortion clinic, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the average travel time to a clinic was less than 30 minutes.
19thnews.org
Kentucky becomes second conservative state to reject anti-abortion amendment this year
We’re making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for election context and analysis. Kentuckians voted down an anti-abortion proposal that would have amended the state constitution so that it does not protect the right to an abortion, Decision Desk HQ projects. It is now the second conservative state this year to reject such a proposal.
Federal appeals court grants Alabama death row inmate last-minute stay of execution
An Alabama inmate was granted a last-minute stay of execution by the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, just hours before his death warrant was set to expire at midnight.
Judge overturns Georgia's abortion ban
A judge on Tuesday overturned Georgia's six-week abortion ban, ruling that it is not constitutional.
Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws
A Missouri judge on Monday ruled staff in the attorney general’s office, while it was being run by now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, used private email accounts to “knowingly and purposefully” subvert the state’s open records law. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem determined the attorney general’s office violated the Sunshine Law by taking steps to conceal […] The post Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws appeared first on Missouri Independent.
In Ky. Supreme Court abortion argument, justices seemed unimpressed by AG arguments
Linda Blackford: The best part was when Solicitor General Matt Kuhn said abortion wasn’t part of 1891 Ky Constitution and Justice Hughes said “women did not have the right to vote.”
Democrats Sue Over Georgia Senate Runoff Early Voting After Republicans ‘Rig The System’
A coalition of Democratic groups has filed a lawsuit over what it describes as a Republican-led delay during the early voting period for the Georgia Senate runoff race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker. The lawsuit filed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), the Warnock...
Washington Examiner
Sotomayor urges Supreme Court colleagues to use 'a great deal of caution'
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that "caution" is a quintessential component of the federal judiciary, warning that overriding previous precedents risks undermining faith in the legal system. Sotomayor, one of three current justices appointed by a Democratic president to the high court, referenced the June 24 decision that...
WLKY.com
Amendment Two failed. How will that affect Kentucky's abortion ban?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Exactly one week after Kentucky voters turned down Amendment Two, the state's Supreme Court will hear a case whose survival depended on the amendment's defeat. Kentucky's last two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Clinic and Planned Parenthood, sued over the statewide abortion ban triggered in June by...
The Group That’s Changing the Abortion Rights Playbook — and Winning Big
Families United for Freedom is pulling abortion rights out of the traditional left-versus-right frame. On Election Day, that theory won big.
coloradopolitics.com
Despite gun-friendly SCOTUS ruling, federal judge declines to declare possession law unconstitutional
Although the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision earlier this year making it easier to strike down gun safety regulations under the Second Amendment, a federal judge has disagreed with a man's contention that he cannot now be prosecuted in Colorado under a longstanding law prohibiting felons from possessing firearms.
‘Not a new or novel policy’: Judge rules Missouri town cannot ban woman seeking records
An Edgar Springs woman won a partial victory Tuesday in her long-running dispute with her city when a judge ruled local officials violated her constitutional rights and the state’s Sunshine Law. The small Phelps County city must pay Rebecca Varney a fine of $600 plus her legal costs for “knowing and purposeful” violations of the […] The post ‘Not a new or novel policy’: Judge rules Missouri town cannot ban woman seeking records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Georgia politicians, leaders react to judge overturning state’s heartbeat abortion law
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Superior Court judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion saying it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted. The law, initially signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, essentially banned most abortions at six weeks once a “detectable...
CNBC
Several Kentucky supreme court justices sound skeptical of state's near-total abortion ban
Abortion providers are asking Kentucky's supreme court to block the state's near-total abortion ban. During oral arguments, several of the justices sounded skeptical of the ban. A favorable ruling by the court is the only path for access to abortion in the state in the foreseeable future. Midterm voters in...
Washington Examiner
Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology
The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
Nevada high court rejects plea to stop county’s hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency writ from two voting rights groups on Monday that sought to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, meaning that the county clerk can continue the hand-counting of ballots that have been counted by machine tabulators.
Georgia heartbeat abortion law being overturned a ‘dominant,’ ‘defining’ issue for Senate runoff
GEORGIA — A judge overturned Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law changing the timeline on how long into a pregnancy abortions are still legal. The ruling comes exactly three weeks before the final day of voting in the Senate runoff and brings abortion back to the top of minds as voters head back to the polls.
