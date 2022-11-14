FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 16 points despite missing pregame shootaround with flu-like symptoms and JaKobe Coles scored 15 as 15th-ranked TCU rebounded from a bad home loss by overwhelming Louisiana-Monroe 95-60 on Thursday night. “A lot more talented than us and playing on their A-game,” Louisiana-Monroe coach Keith Richard said. “They didn’t play this well the other night. ... I saw the worst of them on film and the best of them here live.” The Frogs (3-1) scored the game’s first five points and never trailed three nights after a 64-63 home loss to Northwestern State, another Louisiana squad. Things got a bit testy at the end of the first half, after Frogs forward Chuck O’Bannon was ejected because of a flagrant foul.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 11 MINUTES AGO