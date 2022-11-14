Read full article on original website
No. 4 Kentucky Responds With 106-63 Victory Over SC State
Kentucky's quick turnaround proved to be just what the doctor ordered, as the No. 4 Wildcats breezed past South Carolina State 106-63 inside Rupp Arena. The win continues the Wildcats' home winning-streak to 22 games. It's also the 300th win for UK under head coach John Calipari against an ...
No. 15 TCU starts fast in 95-60 win over Louisiana-Monroe
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 16 points despite missing pregame shootaround with flu-like symptoms and JaKobe Coles scored 15 as 15th-ranked TCU rebounded from a bad home loss by overwhelming Louisiana-Monroe 95-60 on Thursday night. “A lot more talented than us and playing on their A-game,” Louisiana-Monroe coach Keith Richard said. “They didn’t play this well the other night. ... I saw the worst of them on film and the best of them here live.” The Frogs (3-1) scored the game’s first five points and never trailed three nights after a 64-63 home loss to Northwestern State, another Louisiana squad. Things got a bit testy at the end of the first half, after Frogs forward Chuck O’Bannon was ejected because of a flagrant foul.
