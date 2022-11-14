ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

ASU interim coach Shaun Aguano says permanent coach should be one with ties to state, ASU

By Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

In two weeks Shaun Aguano could have a permanent job, or he could be out of a job.

For now it's business as usual though and the Sun Devils (3-6, 2-5) are preparing for yet another game against a ranked team. They'll face No. 25 Oregon State at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the last home game for a lot of seniors.

This will mark the sixth ranked foe for the Sun Devils. They are 1-4 in those with the win over Washington coming in Aguano's first game bearing the interim label.

Aguano was handed the reins of the Arizona State football program when the school parted ways with Herm Edwards three games into his fifth season.

His tenure as interim coach has had its ups and downs, although he has earned praise from his players and fellow coaches.

Aguano, who was the head coach at Chandler High School before joining Edwards staff to coach running backs, met with the media Monday and was asked what he thought were important factors in the selection of the next head coach — whether it was him or somebody else.

More football: Arizona State defense takes a beating in loss at Washington State

Rivals: Will ASU or Arizona end up with a better record in 2022-23 college football season?

“The continuity, the passion for Arizona State football. It's hard for somebody to come from the outside that has no idea what Arizona State football means to people," he said. "I think that's the No. 1, especially in this transition in understanding what type of recruited athletes that we want here, to build a program that is disciplined and held accountable, and put on a product that is tough, that never quits. Those are the type of things that, from a criteria standpoint, that I would want to see as being a Sun Devil fan myself. And so, those are the things that I think are important to the Sun Devil community and hopefully, that fits well.”

Aguano has made recruiting the state a priority and has doubled down on that mission when asked subsequent to the press conference at which he was introduced as the interim coach. He concedes that the job is a bit tougher for anyone coming in without ties to the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SRtQ3_0jAiDGgf00

“I think from a community base, from a recruiting base, from a financial base, all of that stuff will have to be learned. For somebody that has that knowledge, it's a huge advantage," he said. "I think the people of the Sun Devil nation understand that there's somebody that has to care about it and not use it as a stepping stone to go someplace else. I mean, I think that's huge. They want continuity. They want somebody that builds a community from a football program that is outreached into Arizona itself and the alumni. And so, it is a special place. Being here as an assistant and then the interim head coach, understanding a lot more, having my son as a Sun Devil here as well, and growing up 20 something years with my kids growing up here in Arizona, it is important for me no matter what way it goes.”

One name that has surfaced as a legitimate contender for the permanent position is Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who knows Tempe well.

Dillingham, 32, served as an offensive assistant at ASU in 2014, working under Todd Graham, Edwards' predecessor, two years after graduating from the university.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5F5z_0jAiDGgf00

Before getting into the college game, Dillingham was offensive coordinator for Chaparral High School. Dillingham remained in the state for his first college job, which was working with offensive coordinator Mike Norvell, who was offensive coordinator under Graham.

Many have argued that Aguano shouldn't be considered a candidate when he was in the high school game five short years ago and has never even been a coordinator at the college level.

ASU defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson doesn't buy that.

"You got a local guy that knows the people in the valley. And knows all high school coaches in the valley. And that wants the job," he said. "You ask for the key thing. It's leadership and he brings that to the table. He's got great leadership qualities. And not only that, he’s got the energy. You've got to have somebody with energy that comes in this program. You know, this is this is not as easy as people always think about. You got to have a great recruiting base, number one, where you're going to hit all the local high schools, which he will do, try to get the best kids to stay home, which most of the time they don't want to. So when the people in this valley really sit down and think about who could be the next guy, you’ve got him right now. You really do.”

Local tie to Virginia tragedy

Aguano said junior safety Jordan Clark knew "one of the players involved" in a shooting at the University of Virginia that left three players dead, two others injured and their former teammate under arrest, but didn't elaborate further.

The player's father, Ryan Clark, put out a statement on social media that one of the surviving victims, who had undergone surgery for his wounds, was a former high school teammate of his son.

“I kinda want to start, our thoughts and prayers are with the Virginia community," Aguano said. "One of our players had one of his close friends, Jordan Clark, one of his friends was involved. And so, he’s doing OK. But I just wanted to put that out there before we get started.”

Reach the reporter at Michelle.Gardner@gannett.com or 602 444-4783.  Follow her on Twitter @MGardnerSports.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU interim coach Shaun Aguano says permanent coach should be one with ties to state, ASU

Comments / 0

 

