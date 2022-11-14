Read full article on original website
Portugal Drama: Bruno Fernandes Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo After Brutal Manchester United Interview
Cristiano Ronaldo taking aim at Manchester United ahead of the 2022 World Cup could have an adverse affect on the Portugal National Team. The post Portugal Drama: Bruno Fernandes Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo After Brutal Manchester United Interview appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
sporf.com
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Jamie Carragher hints that 3 ex-United legends will still defend CR7
Jamie Carragher has sent a jibe to a trio of former Man United players, saying that they will likely still defend Cristiano Ronaldo despite the Portugal star’s explosive interview comments. During a bombshell talk with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Ronaldo explained how he felt that Man United had “betrayed”...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Says Manchester United Executives Doubted Daughter’s Hospitalisation
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that executives at Old Trafford doubted his words regarding the health of his daughter. Ronaldo has stated that the doubting by bosses was to make him ‘feel bad’ about the situation ahead of pre season. Ronaldo did not report to United...
Manchester United Release Statement Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have released a statement regarding the interview undertaken by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG, Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United fury over interview
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: PSG, Chelsea consider Ronaldo...
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7
Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
BBC
Twitter is in meltdown over Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Fans and pundits on Twitter are reeling after Cristiano Ronaldo ripped into Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who did not play in United's win over Fulham on Sunday, said Ten Hag and others at the club are trying to force him out, adding he feels 'betrayed'.
Bayern Munich maintain stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich will not be making a move for wantaway Man Utd superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 90min understands.
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.
SkySports
Live on Sky Sports: Arsenal vs Man Utd and Tottenham vs Arsenal selected for January TV coverage
Arsenal vs Manchester United and the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal are both among the January selections for live Sky Sports coverage. The Gunners head into the Christmas break top of their Premier League table, with both of their January fixtures live on Sky Sports potentially crucial for their title challenge.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United taking legal advice before responding to the Portuguese player's shock interview
Manchester United will have legal advice before they decide how to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview. Ronaldo's interview with TalkTV, published by The Sun on Sunday evening, saw the 37-year-old criticise the club and manager Erik ten Hag, who the player says he has "no respect" for. Ronaldo:...
SkySports
theScore
Report: Manchester United irate after Ronaldo's explosive interview
Predictably, Cristiano Ronaldo's recent comments haven't gone over well at Manchester United. Red Devils officials were irate after the 37-year-old went public Sunday to air his grievances about the club and manager Erik ten Hag, according to ESPN's Rob Dawson. Manchester United addressed the controversial interview Monday, saying that they're...
SkySports
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo's Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward's incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo's position at United is considered untenable after saying he...
SkySports
Mid-season Premier League friendlies: How is your club preparing for when the season resumes?
The Premier League has now halted to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time, but how are clubs preparing for when the season resumes?. Players selected for the tournament have now begun departing for Qatar, and the latest round of completed fixtures will be the last in the league until Boxing Day - eight days after the World Cup concludes - with those clubs still in the Carabao Cup playing their fourth-round ties in the week leading up to Christmas.
