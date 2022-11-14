ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7

Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
BBC

Twitter is in meltdown over Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Fans and pundits on Twitter are reeling after Cristiano Ronaldo ripped into Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who did not play in United's win over Fulham on Sunday, said Ten Hag and others at the club are trying to force him out, adding he feels 'betrayed'.
theScore

Report: Manchester United irate after Ronaldo's explosive interview

Predictably, Cristiano Ronaldo's recent comments haven't gone over well at Manchester United. Red Devils officials were irate after the 37-year-old went public Sunday to air his grievances about the club and manager Erik ten Hag, according to ESPN's Rob Dawson. Manchester United addressed the controversial interview Monday, saying that they're...
Citrus County Chronicle

AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo's Man United future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward's incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo's position at United is considered untenable after saying he...
SkySports

Mid-season Premier League friendlies: How is your club preparing for when the season resumes?

The Premier League has now halted to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time, but how are clubs preparing for when the season resumes?. Players selected for the tournament have now begun departing for Qatar, and the latest round of completed fixtures will be the last in the league until Boxing Day - eight days after the World Cup concludes - with those clubs still in the Carabao Cup playing their fourth-round ties in the week leading up to Christmas.

