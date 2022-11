The public is invited to attend a free reception to celebrate our newest exhibition, Larassa Kabel: Sojourn. Larassa is an interdisciplinary artist who uses drawing, painting, sculpture, performance, and photography to explore mortality, nature, connection and community. The reception is scheduled for 5:00-7:00pm on Thursday, November 17. Kabel will share some brief remarks about her work in the gallery at 6:00pm. Refreshments will be served.

