Read full article on original website
Related
lookout.co
UC says strikers’ demand to tie pay to housing costs could have ‘overwhelming’ cost impacts
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Pay and housing demands by University of California academic workers — who launched a massive strike across the system this week, including at UC Santa Cruz — could amount to several hundred million dollars annually, an “overwhelming” financial impact, a UC senior leader says.
Comments / 0