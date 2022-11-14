ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football's Brian Kelly gushes about Micah Baskerville, reflects on first senior class

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3roCDW_0jAiCgGO00

BATON ROUGE - When Brian Kelly was named coach at LSU, the feedback he got regarding the senior starting linebacker he was inheriting wasn't good.

Micah Baskerville, despite starting for LSU football the last two seasons, did not have the most sterling reputation off the field heading into this season. But in the months since Kelly has arrived and entering the Tigers' senior night matchup against UAB (5-5) on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2), Kelly's perception of Baskerville has changed dramatically.

"When I got here, everybody was like, 'Well, ya know, he doesn't go to class. He doesn't do this. He doesn't do that,' " Kelly said Monday. "And he's been amazing. He's gotten his degree, he's been a great leader, he's been inspirational in everything he's done. I love that story."

Baskerville's story was the primary example Kelly used when asked about his thoughts on his first senior class at LSU. The Tigers (8-2) will honor 17 seniors prior to Saturday's game.

"Watching them become SEC West champions is so gratifying because they made that choice," Kelly said. "They could have been average. They could have been poor. They could have just been good. They've chosen to be champions by the way they've gone to work every day, both in the classroom and on the football field.

"That to me is this senior day. The choices that these guys made have been outstanding."

When the season began, Baskerville wasn't a starter.

Against Florida State in the season opener, Baskerville played just six defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He played more the next week against Southern (20 snaps) but didn't have a breakout game until the next game against Mississippi State. He had six tackles and was instrumental in coverage against Mississippi State's Air Raid attack.

Baskerville then only played 14 snaps the following week against New Mexico but hasn't featured in fewer than 56 snaps in a game since. And as his playing time increased, it wasn't a coincidence that his grades went up as well.

BRIAN KELLY WANTED CLAM CHOWDERBrian Kelly explains why LSU had chicken broth on sidelines, says he wanted clam chowder

LSU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE UPDATELSU football vs. Texas A&M: TV time and schedule update

LSU QUESTIONS AFTER ARKANSAS WINDoes LSU football have a chance vs No. 1 Georgia in SEC title game and other questions

"I think it was the standards of the program that obviously were set and he was going to meet and exceed the standards that were set," Kelly said. "And then along the way, he started to feel really good about his academics and getting his degree and it was important to him. And (he) knew he could be successful both in the classroom and on the football field."

The seniors Kelly inherited were no ordinary class. They had been to the mountain top, most of them having won a national championship as freshmen and redshirt freshmen, before crashing down to earth within the disarray of disappointing 2020 and 2021 campaigns and the firing of coach Ed Orgeron. Some of them even faced academic issues, like John Emery Jr.

When Kelly was hired, they didn't have to buy into his new philosophies and style. They could have entered the transfer portal or left early for the NFL Draft.

But the ones that remained have and now they'll be playing for an SEC Championship on Dec. 3 against Georgia.

"To watch (Baskerville) grow and do the right things in the classroom, to overcome all the things that were in his past, that to me is this senior class," Kelly said.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Scores Record-High of 92 in Latest GSR Released by NCAA

BATON ROUGE – The academic accomplishments of LSU’s student-athletes has reached record territory as the school scored an all-time best 92 in the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Rate. LSU’s score of 92 is up three points from last year’s mark and betters the previous record high of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

LSU Women’s Basketball signing class ranked No. 1 by ESPN

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ESPN ranked the signing class of LSU’s Women’s Basketball as No. 1. Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second LSU class on Wednesday, according to a news release. Who’s on the team? “Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the country (AGSR, Prospects Nation and Jr. All-Star National Rankings) […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Ten students may face criminal charges after football game brawl

PLAQUEMINE- Ten students may face criminal charges following a fight on the football field Friday night at Plaquemine High. Social media video showed players and fans flooding the field. One woman is seen punching a man near the 50-yard line. A different video shows what appears to be that same man, still on the ground, as the same woman starts going toward another adult.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery

St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee convened Thursday and heard from truck drivers concerned about the […] The post Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local men among new State Troopers

Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy