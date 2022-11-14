Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
Kosciusko street closures for tonight
Several streets will be closed in downtown Kosciusko due to the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony tonight. Streets on the square that will be closed include:. Jackson Street will remain open for traffic. Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle said the streets will be closed beginning at 5:00 pm.
Teen found dead inside vehicle after shooting, crash in Durant
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after a juvenile was killed. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Jones said officers responded to a shots fired call on Church Street around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14. He said witnesses reported seeing someone in a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle. Officers also received a call […]
breezynews.com
Work continues on adding paved walking/biking paths on S Huntington Street
Work is continuing on S Huntington Street in downtown Kosciusko. The project will see paved walking paths/biking lanes added to both sides of the street. The new lanes will be be added from Hwy 35 near Parkway Pure to where S Huntington intersects with Gilliand Street near the Kosciusko Junior High School.
WTOK-TV
Oklahoma escaped inmate caught in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -An escaped inmate from Oklahoma was arrested in the city of Meridian Tuesday night by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne was taken into custody at a Meridian waffle house. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said authorities were alerted after a car was found...
Neshoba Democrat
Hospital to purchase Holland store site
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion during its Nov. 7 meeting to authorize Neshoba County General Hospital and Nursing Home to purchase the property at the corner of Holland Avenue and Dallas Street. The cost will be $200,000. This is the site of the old Medical Supply Store. County...
WTOK-TV
Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - All students were safely evacuated and dismissed early after a small fire was quickly contained at West Lauderdale Middle School. The fire started in the closet of a 5th grade classroom due to a failure in a heating unit pipe, according to Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Allan Dover.
wcbi.com
One person injured in shooting at Starkville apartment complex
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happened late yesterday afternoon. One person was injured when shots were fired at a Starkville apartment complex. The victim was taken by private car to OCH Medical Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Starkville police said they received a report of shots fired...
Woman charged with attempted arson in Bogue Chitto
BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. (WJTV)- Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a Bogue Chitto woman has been arrested and charged with attempted arson. Deputies responded to the call at 767 Homesville Road in Bogue Chitto around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11. Upon arrival, they arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42, of Bogue Chitto. The […]
kicks96news.com
Malicious Mischief, Felony Possession, and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1000. JASON R MCBRIDE, 42, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,544.25. JAMES A MOORE, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold – Leake County Justice...
WDAM-TV
MHP working fatal accident near Sumrall on Mississippi 42
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a three-vehicle accident off Mississippi 42 Wednesday night that left one person dead. “I can confirm it’s true,” said Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs officer. “It’s an active scene. “I will update when...
MIssissippi woman charged with arson after she reportedly set fire to porch of parent’s house
A Mississippi woman has been charged with arson after she reportedly attempted to set her parent’s house on fire. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 767 Homesville Road, in Bogue Chitto. Deputies arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42....
wtva.com
Conner Heights shooting under investigation in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15 shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting report was made at 4:01. He said the incident happened at the Conner Heights apartments on Louisville Street. Officers found the victim at the hospital in Starkville. That person’s...
WDAM-TV
Oklahoma inmate who escaped through jail roof captured after chase in Mississippi
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate who escaped through the roof of an Oklahoma jail was captured after a police chase ended in Madison County, Mississippi. Thomas Wesley Cofer, along with another inmate, escaped from the Choctaw County Jail in Oklahoma on Tuesday. The other inmate, Tyler Charles Payne,...
Police: Mississippi woman tricked victim into staying at house, then stole guns other items during the night
Investigators say a Mississippi woman has been arrested after she convinced a man to let her stay overnight and that proceeded to steal guns, a laptop computer and other items from his house,. Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, has been charged with grand larceny. Officials from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested for exploitation of vulnerable adult in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County sheriff made an arrest today in the Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult case. 47-year-old Lori Chandler of Cedar Bluff was arrested, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing. Chandler’s bond was set at $5,000. Anyone...
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
Man convicted of murder after woman found dead in Canton hotel
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and trafficking in controlled substances after a woman’s body was found inside a Canton hotel in 2021. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Johnnie Harris, Jr., was sentenced to serve 30 years without the possibility of early release or […]
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests
SANTANA MERCADES AGURRIE, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0. ZACCHAEUS MARKELE BERRY, 47, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $2,721, $0. JOSHUA RAY BOUNDS, 38, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600/. JARROD BREEDLOVE, 46, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting...
Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
