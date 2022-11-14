MOSCOW — Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted, and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon” in the attack, police said Tuesday. The Moscow Police Department made the announcement in a news release, adding that investigators were working to establish a timeline to recreate the victims’ activities before they were found dead Sunday. Police said the killings likely occurred in the early morning hours, and the bodies were found around noon. ...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO