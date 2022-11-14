Read full article on original website
Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Autopsies performed on four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said Thursday. The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle college town of 25,000 residents...
Idaho Police: No suspect, no weapon in killing of 4 students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted but walked back a previous statement that there was no threat to the public. “Investigators are working to follow up on all...
Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students
MOSCOW — Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted, and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon” in the attack, police said Tuesday. The Moscow Police Department made the announcement in a news release, adding that investigators were working to establish a timeline to recreate the victims’ activities before they were found dead Sunday. Police said the killings likely occurred in the early morning hours, and the bodies were found around noon. ...
Killer who stabbed 4 Idaho students to death still at large
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The killer — or killers — who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community.
Opinion: Critchfield sends message to school officials
You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board Association Conference in Coeur d’Alene to meet with school board members throughout the state, superintendents and business managers.
Spokane County deputies fatally shoot man after standoff
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies have shot and killed a man after a 12-hour standoff at a home in the Greenacres area. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the man was fatally shot after he started a fire at the home Tuesday and then walked outside, KREM reported.
