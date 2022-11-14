ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 16)

Tuesday night at 1:11, Paris Officers worked a Burglary of a Habitation on the house workers were restoring in the 800-block of West Austin Street. Someone had pried open a window to gain entry and possibly used a croquet mallet as the prying tool. An Airless Paint Sprayer with two 50-foot hoses, valued at $1,200, was taken.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Stolen truck used for Denison burglary, reunited with family

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An update on a stolen classic truck used in a Denison fast food restaurant break in last week. Police said this white 1986 Ford-250 was used to break into the Chicken Express in Denison. The burglar made off with the safe. Tonight the truck, which has been...
DENISON, TX
Blue Ribbon News

UPDATE: Royse City police investigating homicide at residence

ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov 16, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance at a residence at 5420 County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. The deceased person was identified as Larry Deshaun Baker, a 43-year-old, black/male from Madisonville, TX.
ROYSE CITY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Investigators arrest officer after phone search

25-year-old Ki-Jona Wells of Idabel, Oklahoma, is a former correctional officer employed with the Telford Unit in New Boston. The Texas Office of the Inspector General sent investigators with a search warrant to the prison on September 14 to search Wells’ pickup. During the search, investigators recovered a cellular...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KTEN.com

Denison burglary suspect in custody in southeast Texas

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A suspect in the burglary of a safe from a Denison restaurant last week is now in custody in southeast Texas. Denison police said Kenneth Paul Howell, 43, was arrested last Tuesday in Houston County, located about 115 miles north of the city of Houston on, unrelated charges.
DENISON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Update On Wood County Shooting

A man killed in a Wood County officer-involved shooting earlier this month pointed his gun at a deputy. At the same time, he was intoxicated and did not follow commands before he was fatally shot, according to a newly released document. A report from the Texas Attorney General’s Office identifies Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, as the person who died in the shooting on the evening of Nov. 4. It occurred on FM 852 at FM 2088 in the Winnsboro area.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Denison K-9 officer gets new ballistic vest

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison Police Officer is wearing a brand-new vest to help him stay safe on the job. K-9 Officer Echo received a new tactical vest as a gift from the Denison Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association. According to a social media post, the vest is rated...
DENISON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Arrests

A Hopkins County Deputy stopped to help a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30 and found a fake ID, suspected marijuana, and synthetic urine. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave the phony name. He had possession of methamphetamine, and the other Naples man had an outstanding warrant.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

New driver rehabilitation program at TMC

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -TMC has added a new program for patients who may have had a major illness, disability, injury, or a stroke and want to get back on the road and gain their independence. TMC’s Occupational Therapist, Caitlin Craddock said every patient’s need is different and the timeline of...
DENISON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Holiday Carriage Rides Coming To Downtown Paris

Staging Area is directly across the street from Jaxx Burgers Clarksville Street ~ Downtown Paris, FAQ. • December 10, 2022, beginning at 5:30 pm, each ticket is $25, which is nonrefundable unless we cancel the event. • Arrive at the staging area ten minutes before your scheduled ride. • Each...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Christmas In Paris This Saturday

Fa la-la-la! Christmas in Paris has filled up with your favorite vendors, and some new friends are joining us! Mark your calendars for having a place to mark off your Christmas lists! Christmas in Paris! A traditional Christmas bazaar on Saturday before Thanksgiving is hosted by Troop 2 at the Love Civic Center located at 2025 South Collegiate. Saturday, Nov 19, 2022, from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm. Website: http://www.troop2paris.com.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Brashear Man Gets Life

The Eight Judicial District Court in Sulphur Springs jury found John Robert Sievers, Jr., of Brashear, guilty. The state accused Sievers of continuous sexual abuse of a young child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony offense, punishable upon conviction with “imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life, or any term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years. He received life in prison Tuesday.
BRASHEAR, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 10)

Paris Police located Tara Dawn George, 25, in the 1200-block of W. Cherry, knowing she had an outstanding felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. It was for unauthorized absence from a community correction facility, so they arrested her, and she is in Lamar County Jail. Byron...
PARIS, TX
ketr.org

Greenville man dies in house fire Sunday night

In Greenville, one person has died and another was hurt during a Sunday night house fire. The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department says shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, units were dispatched to a possible residential structure fire at 215 Cedar Crest Street. Officials say firefighters found heavy smoke and a small fire inside the house, along with a 74-year-old man with severe burn injuries. The man died as a result of his injuries. A woman in the house was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation injuries. No further information was immediately available and the incident is under investigation by the Greenville Fire Marshal’s office.
GREENVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Operation Christmas Child underway across Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Red River chapter of Samaritan's Purse is getting ready to ship out some holiday cheer this week. Monday, November 14 marks the first day of collection week for Operation Christmas Child. Every year, Samaritan's Purse collects boxes filled with school supplies, toys, and hygiene...
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX

