easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 16)
Tuesday night at 1:11, Paris Officers worked a Burglary of a Habitation on the house workers were restoring in the 800-block of West Austin Street. Someone had pried open a window to gain entry and possibly used a croquet mallet as the prying tool. An Airless Paint Sprayer with two 50-foot hoses, valued at $1,200, was taken.
KXII.com
Stolen truck used for Denison burglary, reunited with family
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An update on a stolen classic truck used in a Denison fast food restaurant break in last week. Police said this white 1986 Ford-250 was used to break into the Chicken Express in Denison. The burglar made off with the safe. Tonight the truck, which has been...
UPDATE: Royse City police investigating homicide at residence
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov 16, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance at a residence at 5420 County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. The deceased person was identified as Larry Deshaun Baker, a 43-year-old, black/male from Madisonville, TX.
East Texas woman wanted for criminal trespass, burglary of building, officials say
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman is wanted for the charges of criminal trespass and burglary of a building, said authorities. Tammy Kay Crow is wanted out of Wood County. If anyone has seen her they should call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 903-763-2201 or Wood County Crime Stoppers Texas at […]
ktoy1047.com
Investigators arrest officer after phone search
25-year-old Ki-Jona Wells of Idabel, Oklahoma, is a former correctional officer employed with the Telford Unit in New Boston. The Texas Office of the Inspector General sent investigators with a search warrant to the prison on September 14 to search Wells’ pickup. During the search, investigators recovered a cellular...
OSBI: Man shoots, kills child before turning gun on self
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a reported murder/suicide in Choctaw County.
KTEN.com
Denison burglary suspect in custody in southeast Texas
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A suspect in the burglary of a safe from a Denison restaurant last week is now in custody in southeast Texas. Denison police said Kenneth Paul Howell, 43, was arrested last Tuesday in Houston County, located about 115 miles north of the city of Houston on, unrelated charges.
easttexasradio.com
Update On Wood County Shooting
A man killed in a Wood County officer-involved shooting earlier this month pointed his gun at a deputy. At the same time, he was intoxicated and did not follow commands before he was fatally shot, according to a newly released document. A report from the Texas Attorney General’s Office identifies Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, as the person who died in the shooting on the evening of Nov. 4. It occurred on FM 852 at FM 2088 in the Winnsboro area.
KXII.com
Denison K-9 officer gets new ballistic vest
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison Police Officer is wearing a brand-new vest to help him stay safe on the job. K-9 Officer Echo received a new tactical vest as a gift from the Denison Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association. According to a social media post, the vest is rated...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Arrests
A Hopkins County Deputy stopped to help a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30 and found a fake ID, suspected marijuana, and synthetic urine. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave the phony name. He had possession of methamphetamine, and the other Naples man had an outstanding warrant.
Man killed in Wood County after allegedly crashing car and pointing gun at deputies
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man killed in an officer-involved shooting with Wood County deputies allegedly pointed a gun at them. According to a custodial death report, Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, was killed by Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Nov. 4, after deputies responded to a vehicle rollover. Texas DPS was dispatched to […]
KTRE
Report reveals how fatal Wood County deputy-involved shooting happened
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - An in-custody death report has shed light on what happened to end the life of a man in Winnsboro on November 4. The report states that Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, of Gilmer was shot by a deputy when Hodges pointed his gun at him. The incident...
KXII.com
New driver rehabilitation program at TMC
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -TMC has added a new program for patients who may have had a major illness, disability, injury, or a stroke and want to get back on the road and gain their independence. TMC’s Occupational Therapist, Caitlin Craddock said every patient’s need is different and the timeline of...
easttexasradio.com
Holiday Carriage Rides Coming To Downtown Paris
Staging Area is directly across the street from Jaxx Burgers Clarksville Street ~ Downtown Paris, FAQ. • December 10, 2022, beginning at 5:30 pm, each ticket is $25, which is nonrefundable unless we cancel the event. • Arrive at the staging area ten minutes before your scheduled ride. • Each...
easttexasradio.com
Christmas In Paris This Saturday
Fa la-la-la! Christmas in Paris has filled up with your favorite vendors, and some new friends are joining us! Mark your calendars for having a place to mark off your Christmas lists! Christmas in Paris! A traditional Christmas bazaar on Saturday before Thanksgiving is hosted by Troop 2 at the Love Civic Center located at 2025 South Collegiate. Saturday, Nov 19, 2022, from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm. Website: http://www.troop2paris.com.
easttexasradio.com
Brashear Man Gets Life
The Eight Judicial District Court in Sulphur Springs jury found John Robert Sievers, Jr., of Brashear, guilty. The state accused Sievers of continuous sexual abuse of a young child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony offense, punishable upon conviction with “imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life, or any term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years. He received life in prison Tuesday.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 10)
Paris Police located Tara Dawn George, 25, in the 1200-block of W. Cherry, knowing she had an outstanding felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. It was for unauthorized absence from a community correction facility, so they arrested her, and she is in Lamar County Jail. Byron...
Student Registering at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Elizabeth Joslin, a Student Success Coach and Financial Aid Advisor at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus, helps student Ty Self of Sulphur Springs register for classes at the campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
ketr.org
Greenville man dies in house fire Sunday night
In Greenville, one person has died and another was hurt during a Sunday night house fire. The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department says shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, units were dispatched to a possible residential structure fire at 215 Cedar Crest Street. Officials say firefighters found heavy smoke and a small fire inside the house, along with a 74-year-old man with severe burn injuries. The man died as a result of his injuries. A woman in the house was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation injuries. No further information was immediately available and the incident is under investigation by the Greenville Fire Marshal’s office.
KTEN.com
Operation Christmas Child underway across Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Red River chapter of Samaritan's Purse is getting ready to ship out some holiday cheer this week. Monday, November 14 marks the first day of collection week for Operation Christmas Child. Every year, Samaritan's Purse collects boxes filled with school supplies, toys, and hygiene...
