The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
CNBC
50% of voters say the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes them more eager to vote in this year’s midterm election
It's crunch time for the midterm election season and a recent survey shows that major rulings in the Supreme Court, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, will have an impact on if and how Americans vote this November. In fact, half of voters polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation...
If the Midterm Elections Showed Us Anything, It’s That Americans Want the Right to Legal (and Safe) Abortions
It’s no secret that abortion rights and reproductive justice were on the line in the 2022 midterm elections. With Roe v. Wade no longer in place, a person's ability to get a legal abortion depends on the laws in their state as well as whatever may be passed on the federal level—which means that whoever represents you in the state and federal governments (like your governor, congressional representative, and senator) has more power than ever to shape reproductive health policy. (Terrible, we know.)
Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
BBC
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
Biden says Americans should not ‘expect much of anything’ from Congress on abortion rights after midterms
President Joe Biden does not believe there are enough votes in the upcoming Congress to enshrine abortion protections into federal law following the pending results of midterm elections giving Republican lawmakers likely control of the House of Representatives.Asked during a press conference in Bali on 14 November what Americans can expect from lawmakers to advance abortion rights protections next year, the president said: “I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions.”“I don’t think there’s enough votes to codify,” unless Democratic candidates eke out victories in remaining House races, he added.“I...
Kayleigh McEnany Predicts 'Abortion Will Go Away,' But Twitter Users Are Skeptical
The former White House press secretary conceded that abortion “certainly did motivate the left” this election, but dubiously claimed it wouldn’t be a big issue in the future.
1 in 3 women of reproductive age now live over an hour away from an abortion clinic, study finds
One in three women of reproductive age in the U.S. now live over an hour away from the closest abortion clinic, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the average travel time to a clinic was less than 30 minutes.
Mother Jones
An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
Voters Rejected Montana’s Anti-Abortion Referendum. Here’s What it Means
Montana was one of five states with abortion-related ballot measures on Tuesday, and in all cases, voters chose to protect abortion access.
BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional
A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near
WILMOT, New Hampshire — Voters in this swing state are among the relatively few Americans who will decide control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, shaping domestic and foreign policy for the next two years and delivering a verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency. Granite Staters interviewed by States Newsroom, during a mid-October week trailing U.S. […] The post How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Michigan, Kentucky & Vermont Voters Pass Constitutional Amendments To Protect Abortion Rights & Women Cheer
Three states voted to pass amendments that would protect abortion rights in their states during the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Voters in Michigan, Kentucky, and Vermont came out to protect abortion rights. In Michigan and Vermont, voters decided to codify the right to abortions into their respective state constitutions. In Kentucky, citizens voted against a state amendment, which would ban abortion at the state level, per The New York Times. California and Montana also voted to protect abortion rights. Tons of women praised the decision on social media, which came five months after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.
Amy Coney Barrett joked about abortion rights protesters to a room of right-wing lawyers
At the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention, the Justice said the applause she received was nicer than listening to pro-choice protesters.
Judge overturns Georgia's abortion ban
A judge on Tuesday overturned Georgia's six-week abortion ban, ruling that it is not constitutional.
The Group That’s Changing the Abortion Rights Playbook — and Winning Big
Families United for Freedom is pulling abortion rights out of the traditional left-versus-right frame. On Election Day, that theory won big.
Florida lawmakers say further abortion restrictions likely
TALLAHASSEE — Supercharged by a super-majority in the House and Senate, Florida legislative leaders broke their silence Wednesday and confirmed they are prepared to further tighten abortion restrictions in Florida in the next year. But how far they will go is the big question, and interviews with the presiding...
Speaker Hortman, DFL-ers signal right to an abortion would be "one of the first" bills passed in upcoming session
MINNEAPOLIS -- As the midterm elections come to a close, leaving Democrats in Minnesota with more legislative power than they've had in the last decade, top DFL-ers signal that legislation on abortion rights will be one of their priorities in the upcoming session.House Speaker Melissa Hortman said in an interview with Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning that putting the right to have an abortion into law was "absolutely necessary.""It will be one of the first, if not the first bill passed," Hortman said.In a meeting on Friday with newly-tapped leader of the Senate Kari Dziedzic and Gov. Tim Walz, Hortman...
White House Requests $37.7 Billion in New Ukraine Funding, $10 Billion for Covid Relief
Roughly three-quarters of Ukraine funding previously approved by Congress has already been spent with more slated to be used before the end of the year, according to administration officials. Prior to the midterm elections, congressional Republicans suggested aid to Ukraine could be cut were they to win the majority. Despite...
