ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

At least one person is dead in a crash involving a school bus late Monday afternoon on Highway 62 in Minnetonka. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened near Shady Oak Road. No one on the school bus was injured. Check back for more details in this d

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43qO8p_0jAiCB5z00

At least 1 dead in crash involving school bus in Minnetonka 00:28

MINNETONKA, Minn. – A driver is dead in a crash involving a school bus late Monday afternoon on Highway 62 in Minnetonka.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4 p.m. near Shady Oak Road. An Isuzu Rodeo lost control, hit a concrete wall and then struck the bus. Both vehicles then went into the median.

MnDOT

The state patrol says 22 children were aboard the school bus, as well as the 71-year-old driver from Prior Lake. None were hurt.

The identity of the Rodeo driver, a 57-year-old man from Burnsville, has not been released. The crash is still under investigation.

Comments / 28

Michelle Derrah
2d ago

To "don't resist' my husband has been driving school bus for 8 yrs. He is 71 and has an excellent driving record. Once a year he is required to have a physical and be tested on safety knowledge. One day you'll find out that being over 70 doesn't mean everyone is ready for "the home"

Reply(4)
45
Valerie Reeves
2d ago

My opinion::younger peopleolder people we are all in God's plan {We know not the hour , minute, nor sec. God will call anyone of us out of this earthly life.health problems can occur right here and now or anytime.

Reply
20
Moonynite
1d ago

when snow pellet coming on your windshield dancing across the wipers. sign it a rough morning snow rush hour. always expect to slow down even whenever it rains. oil gas and dirts don't mix on surface roadways. also it can be black ice. it always early morning when weather was warmer day before then colder that next. form ice we cannot see. fog creat warm and cold collision. dew hoover especially on bridges anywhere. slippery conditions is to blame. best know as soon you saw snow and or rain.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
willmarradio.com

Hundreds of crashes on snowy roads...SUV driver dies in crash with school bus

(Minnetonka, MN) -- The state patrol says they investigated 566 crashes on snowy roads yesterday between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Most had no injuries, but one person died after a crash between a school bus and an SUV on Highway 62 at Shady Oak Road in Minnetonka yesterday afternoon. None of the 22 students who were on the bus were injured but the driver of the SUV, a 57-year-old man from Burnsville died. Another fatal accident occurred at 10 last night on 35W and Hiawatha Avenue.
MINNETONKA, MN
KROC News

Fatal Crash Involving School Bus Among Over 500 Crashes in MN Monday

Undated (KROC-AM News)- A fatal crash involving a school bus was among over 500 accidents reported on slick roads across Minnesota Monday. The State Patrol reports a 57-year-old Burnsville man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle, struck a concrete wall then collided with the school bus on Hwy. 62 in Minnetonka shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. Officials plan to release the man’s name at a later time Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Icy roads blamed for crash that killed Minneapolis woman

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State Patrol said a 56-year-old Minneapolis woman was killed Monday night when her car left the road and crashed into a bridge. Officials said the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Carola on Monday night around 10:15 p.m. She was driving west on the ramp toward Hiawatha Avenue from I-35W North when troopers said she lost control.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

Update/Correction-Crash West of Hutchinson

A driver and passenger were taken to Hutchinson Health after a two-vehicle crash west of Hutchinson Saturday afternoon (not two drivers as originally reported). The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and passenger in one vehicle, 20-year-old Bernyse Leach of Willmar and 24-year-old Adrian Rojas of Fairfax were taken to Hutchinson Health for evaluation.
HUTCHINSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police chief: Golden Valley school wants a warrant before handing over video of student with gun

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – A Golden Valley middle school has confirmed that there was in fact a weapon on their campus.The school didn't alert police until days later. And now, Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green says the school won't give them video of the student showing it off on social media without a warrant.Police told WCCO they are frustrated that they were contacted days after the video circulated, and are only now getting involved in the investigation.Sandburg Middle School is part of the Robbinsdale Area School District. The district tells us protocol was followed after learning of a potential...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: More crashes, spinouts as snow continues to fall Wednesday

MONTICELLO, Minn. -- With light snow continuing Wednesday, road conditions remain slick in Minnesota for the morning commute, so stay cautious on the roads.The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, there were 61 crashes across the state. Six of those crashes involved injuries and there were 54 vehicle spinouts and one jackknifed semi.Multiple accidents have been observed on MnDOT traffic cameras, including a semi that slid into a ditch on Interstate 94 near Monticello. RELATED: NEXT Weather: More light snow before bitter cold arrivesThe incident has caused major traffic backups, almost half way to Albertville. As of 7:18 a.m., crews were working to remove the semi from the ditch. Other incidents include:I-35E at I-494 also in Mendota Heights areaInterstate 35E at Wagon Wheel Trail in Mendota Heights areaThe state patrol says two people were seriously injured in Mendota Heights.Temperatures in the Twin Cities will start in the low 30s on Wednesday, then fall throughout the day. The high on Thursday will be in the mid-20s.
MONTICELLO, MN
fox9.com

Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen found fatally shot inside vehicle in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Police say a teenage boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday evening in Plymouth.Officers found the victim just before 6 p.m. on the 9700 block of 37th Place North.Police say they're searching for two possible suspects who fled the area. Call police at 763-509-5177 if you have any information on this case. 
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
RICE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigate shooting that injured man in Jordan neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS – A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of 26th Avenue North just before 3 p.m. where they found evidence of gunfire.The victim is said to have driven himself to an area hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: 117 crashes overnight, including 1 fatal crash in White Bear Lake

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a slippery night across Minnesota, leading to over 100 crashes statewide, one of which was fatal.The Minnesota State Patrol says between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, 18 out of 117 crashes led to injuries. Thirty-three vehicles spun off the road, and there were 4 jackknifed semis.The fatal crash happened in White Bear Lake shortly after 9 p.m. A white Jeep was traveling west on Interstate 694 on White Bear Avenue when it lost control and rolled into a ditch. The driver, 41-year-old Logan Ray Sova, died. Alcohol was involved in the crash, and he was not wearing his seatbelt. The 34-year-old passenger did not have any injuries.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Troopers: Alcohol involved in deadly White Bear Lake crash

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after a rollover crash in White Bear Lake on Friday night -- that troopers say involved alcohol and the victim not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers responded shortly after 9 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash involving a Jeep near the...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

No one injured in car fire, explosion on Interstate 94

MINNEAPOLIS -- A car fire on Interstate 94 near exit 280 is out Saturday night according to State Patrol.Video caught by a traffic camera shows the car exploding before emergency crews were able to get on the scene. State Patrol says everyone was already out of the car by the time they arrived. No one was hurt and the lanes have since been cleared.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
103K+
Followers
26K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy