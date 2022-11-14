At least one person is dead in a crash involving a school bus late Monday afternoon on Highway 62 in Minnetonka. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened near Shady Oak Road. No one on the school bus was injured. Check back for more details in this d

At least 1 dead in crash involving school bus in Minnetonka 00:28

MINNETONKA, Minn. – A driver is dead in a crash involving a school bus late Monday afternoon on Highway 62 in Minnetonka.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4 p.m. near Shady Oak Road. An Isuzu Rodeo lost control, hit a concrete wall and then struck the bus. Both vehicles then went into the median.

The state patrol says 22 children were aboard the school bus, as well as the 71-year-old driver from Prior Lake. None were hurt.

The identity of the Rodeo driver, a 57-year-old man from Burnsville, has not been released. The crash is still under investigation.