Centennial baseball star inks with LSU

By Stephen Wagner, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES – Centennial baseball star shortstop Steven Milam signed his National Letter of Intent Nov. 9 to play for the LSU Tigers next season, becoming one of two local baseball stars to sign with a Division I program.

Milam officially signed with LSU after verbally committing to the Tigers as a sophomore in 2021 and chose LSU over Arizona, Arkansas and Oregon, among others. Milam said he was inspired to go to LSU by Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who also played for the Tigers.

LSU, Arizona and Arkansas have each appeared in College World Series finals within the last decade. LSU last won a national championship in 2009 but appeared in the CWS final in 2017, where it lost to Florida.

“I’ve dreamed of this. As a little kid, I remember watching Bregman in the College World Series and being like, ‘That’s the school I want to go to.’ That’s where I want to be. The traditions, the glory, everything,” Milam said. “It’s a huge day for me and my family. I’ve worked basically my whole life for this. I don’t take anything for granted. It’s the beginning and a first step in a new process.”

Milam said he was drawn to LSU by the Tigers’ reputation for “taking care of” fellow players and trust in head coach Jay Johnson to develop Milam into a future Major League Baseball star. He added LSU’s fanatic fanbase and beautiful campus made it an easy decision to be a Tiger.

Milam batted .494 with 39 hits, 39 runs and a .613 on base percentage in 29 games last season. He led the state of New Mexico in walks (28), RBIs (44), steals (26) doubles (12) and triples (9). He struck out six times and launched four home runs, finished with a .965 fielding percentage with only four errors and had a 3.82 earned run average on the mound. He was First Team All-State, First Team All-District and his district’s Player of the Year last season as a junior.

He played for the 2016 12U U.S. National Team, which consisted of 18 of the best 12-year-old players in the country, and the 2019 15U U.S. National Team. Both teams reached the championship games of their respective competitions.

Milam said he ultimately wants to become one of baseball’s all-time great players, and he thinks LSU can help him get there.

“I’d like for my baseball career to end with me being in the Hall of Fame one day, me winning the World Series, being on All-Star teams,” Milam said. “I want a Gold Glove. I want to win a Silver Slugger. I want to be one of the best that’s ever played the game.”

