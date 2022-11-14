ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

What to know about Louisville football's 2022 schedule: Kickoff times, TV info, streaming

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Looking for Louisville football 's 2022 schedule?

Bookmark this page to follow along throughout the Cardinals' season. It will be updated each week with recaps and final scores as well as kickoff times and television broadcasts for future games when they are announced.

Sept. 3: Syracuse

Where: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, New York)

Kickoff time: 8 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Livestream: ESPN.com/watch

Sept. 9: UCF

Where: Bounce House (Orlando, Florida)

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN.com/watch

Around the ACC: Coastal chaos ensues as Clemson vs NC State looms

Louisville football: Everything you need to know about the Cardinals in 2022: Players, schedule, analysis

Sept. 16: Florida State

Where: Cardinal Stadium (Louisville, Kentucky)

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN.com/watch

Sept. 24: USF

Where: Cardinal Stadium (Louisville, Kentucky)

Kickoff time: noon

TV: Bally Sports South

To find Bally Sports South on your TV, click here .

Livestream: BallySports.com

Back in (ACC) action: 6 players to watch as Cards look for first ACC win of the season against Boston College

Cards got their backs: How Louisville's running backs showed growth in win over USF

Oct. 1: Boston College

Where: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts)

Kickoff time: Noon

TV: ACC Network

Livestream: ESPN.com/watch

Oct. 8: Virginia

Where: Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, Virginia)

Kickoff time: Noon

TV: ACC Network

Livestream: ESPN.com/watch

Oct. 22: Pitt

Where: Cardinal Stadium (Louisville, Kentucky)

Kickoff time: 8 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Livestream: ESPN.com/Watch

Next Domann up: How Louisville football backup QB Brock Domann surprised everyone to beat Virginia

Oct. 29: Wake Forest

Where: Cardinal Stadium (Louisville, Kentucky)

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Livestream: ESPN.com/watch

Malik Cunningham: Louisville football needs a winning season. Can the Cardinals' QB lead them there?

Nov. 5: James Madison

Where: Cardinal Stadium (Louisville, Kentucky)

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Livestream: ESPN.com/watch

Nov. 12: Clemson

Where: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, South Carolina)

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN.com/watch

A complete turnaround: Just like that, Louisville football is bowl eligible after beating James Madison

Nov. 19: NC State

Where: Cardinal Stadium (Louisville, Kentucky)

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports South

To find Bally Sports South on your TV, click here .

Livestream: BallySports.com

Nov. 26: Kentucky

Where: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)

Kickoff time: 3 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Livestream: ESPN.com/watch

