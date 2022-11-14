ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County man faces sentencing Tuesday on charge of first-degree murder

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
 3 days ago
STAUNTON — A Crimora man who shot his wife 12 times in 2021 will be sentenced Tuesday in Augusta County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree murder.

Dwayne L. White, 43, is facing the possibility of life in prison for the killing of 38-year-old Kelin Pacheco-White, who was shot inside the couple’s home at 256 Morton Road shortly after midnight on July 19, 2021.

At his three-day jury trial in August, White took the stand and claimed his wife pulled a gun on him. During a struggle, he said the gun discharged multiple times.

An autopsy revealed Pacheco-White had .40-caliber gunshot wounds to her back, legs, side, chest, shoulder, left arm and neck.

Some of the gunshots were fired from just 1 to 2 feet away, close enough to leave gunshot residue on the victim, according to Assistant Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Amy Tharp. The medical examiner also noted the gunshot wounds to the victim's back were “not consistent with a struggle.”

Evidence showed the couple’s marriage was in trouble, and White admitted on the stand to being unfaithful. On the day leading up to the killing, White and his wife exchanged angry texts. On the night of the slaying, White, who had been drinking alcohol, said he had his cousin drive him to his Crimora home so he could grab some clothing. White said he also hoped to get an offer to sleep on the couch. Instead, his wife ended up being shot multiple times.

White didn’t bother to check on his wife or immediately call 911 after she was shot. Evidence showed he exited the home, got in the car with his cousin and left, tossing both his cell phone and his wife’s about 200 yards away on Morton Road.

“I was scared,” White said at his trial when asked why he fled the scene.

White went to the Staunton Police Department several hours after the shooting. An Augusta County deputy was sent to the home and found Pacheco-White's body in an upstairs laundry room.

Besides first-degree murder, White will also be sentenced on charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He remains at Middle River Regional Jail, where he has been held since his arrest.

White's cousin, Isaac Davis, of Staunton, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to a homicide. He's expected to enter a plea on Thursday, court documents show.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

