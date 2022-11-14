Read full article on original website
Latreesha Clendenin Cook
3d ago
So the sniper, down on the ground, could see he pointing weapons thru his window? Why do we need sharp shooters for a suicide call? Something seems amiss.
Reply(5)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
WKYT 27
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies Montgomery County shooting victim
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, the victim has been identified as 44-year-old Stuart Howell, of Mt. Sterling. According to police, they were called around 7:30 Wednesday evening to a home on Wyandot Way...
fox56news.com
Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead
Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. The...
wbontv.com
Tense matter on Willis Branch Wednesday diffused by officers
Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday November 16, Madison County Sheriff personnel responded to a call of a Richmond woman being held against her will. The incident occurred at a residence at 1044 Willis branch Road. Deputies arrived and the female who was reported to be held against her will was coming out...
harlanenterprise.net
KSP identifies officer involved in Jessamine Co. shooting
Kentucky State Police at the Richmond Post released more information Monday about an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 22 in Jessamine County, including the name of the officer who fired the fatal shot. The KSP says officers with the Nicholasville Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Green Street regarding...
WTVQ
Victim of Mt. Sterling shooting identified
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) Stuart Howell has been identified as the man killed in the shooting. He was 44. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, Howell was pronounced dead at the hospital. 11/17/22, 8 a.m. One person is dead after a shooting in Mt. Sterling Wednesday night. The shooting...
44-year-old man killed in Mt. Sterling shooting
A man has died after a shooting in Mt. Sterling, Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams confirms to LEX 18.
fox56news.com
1 dead following homicide on Yellowstone Parkway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is dead following a homicide in Lexington on Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Brandon Joseph Walker, 37, died after being shot multiple times. The Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. to the 2800 block...
wymt.com
22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges. The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. You can find the list of people arrested below:. 35-year-old Terry L. Roark.
WTVQ
Lexington police identify man fatally shot on Yellowstone Parkway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The man fatally shot has been identified as 37-year-old Brandon Walker. His death has been listed as homicide from multiple gunshot wounds. A man has died after being fatally shot Tuesday morning on Yellowstone Parkway. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the...
q95fm.net
Officials Looking For Escaped Inmate
The Kentucky State Police, Post 7, in Richmond was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. today, by the Madison County Detention Center regarding an escaped inmate. The initial investigation alleges Ricky Slone, 54 years old of Richmond, KY, escaped from a work detail around 9:34 a.m., from the Animal Shelter in Madison County. He is described as being 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots. Slone is currently wanted for Escape 2nd degree.
fox56news.com
Residents call for safety improvements after fatal McClelland Circle wreck
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are expressing their concern about the safety of a major traveled road in the city. Monday, a University of Kentucky student was killed at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Seminole Trail. On a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, hundreds of residents posted their experiences and demands when it comes to improving the road’s safety.
WKYT 27
Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/15/2022: We now know more information about a deadly crash in Pulaski County. Troopers said it happened on KY 635 just before 10:00 a.m. Monday. Police said a 2000 Peterbilt semi-truck was going west on KY 635 when the driver lost control and hit...
fox56news.com
Wrongful death suit filed 3 weeks after Desman LaDuke is killed by police
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Three weeks after a Nicholasville man in distress is killed by police, a wrongful-death suit has been filed. The suit filed by Desman LaDuke‘s father states that Officer Joseph Horton caused LaDuke’s death and that Horton is guilty of using excessive force.
WKYT 27
Lawsuit filed in Desman LaDuke case
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday, attorneys filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton on behalf of LaDuke’s estate. The lawsuit accuses Officer Horton of excessive force, assault and battery, negligence, and wrongful death. It also seeks punitive damages. Monday, Kentucky State Police identified Horton...
fox56news.com
East Jessamine High School alum chases his dream one photo at a time
Evan Watts graduated from EJHS in 2019 and has since moved more than 1,700 miles from home to chase his dream one photo at a time. East Jessamine High School alum chases his dream …. Evan Watts graduated from EJHS in 2019 and has since moved more than 1,700 miles...
Fatal collision in Pulaski County
The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West KY Highway 635 in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County.
fox56news.com
Employee dies after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – An employee at the Georgetown Toyota plant died Tuesday. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner said Garcia had been employed at the plant for several years. On November 15, an incident occurred at...
q95fm.net
Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
Comments / 14