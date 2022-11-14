ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholasville, KY

Comments / 14

Latreesha Clendenin Cook
3d ago

So the sniper, down on the ground, could see he pointing weapons thru his window? Why do we need sharp shooters for a suicide call? Something seems amiss.

Reply(5)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies Montgomery County shooting victim

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, the victim has been identified as 44-year-old Stuart Howell, of Mt. Sterling. According to police, they were called around 7:30 Wednesday evening to a home on Wyandot Way...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead

Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Tense matter on Willis Branch Wednesday diffused by officers

Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday November 16, Madison County Sheriff personnel responded to a call of a Richmond woman being held against her will. The incident occurred at a residence at 1044 Willis branch Road. Deputies arrived and the female who was reported to be held against her will was coming out...
RICHMOND, KY
harlanenterprise.net

KSP identifies officer involved in Jessamine Co. shooting

Kentucky State Police at the Richmond Post released more information Monday about an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 22 in Jessamine County, including the name of the officer who fired the fatal shot. The KSP says officers with the Nicholasville Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Green Street regarding...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Victim of Mt. Sterling shooting identified

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) Stuart Howell has been identified as the man killed in the shooting. He was 44. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, Howell was pronounced dead at the hospital. 11/17/22, 8 a.m. One person is dead after a shooting in Mt. Sterling Wednesday night. The shooting...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead following homicide on Yellowstone Parkway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is dead following a homicide in Lexington on Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Brandon Joseph Walker, 37, died after being shot multiple times. The Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. to the 2800 block...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges. The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. You can find the list of people arrested below:. 35-year-old Terry L. Roark.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police identify man fatally shot on Yellowstone Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The man fatally shot has been identified as 37-year-old Brandon Walker. His death has been listed as homicide from multiple gunshot wounds. A man has died after being fatally shot Tuesday morning on Yellowstone Parkway. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Looking For Escaped Inmate

The Kentucky State Police, Post 7, in Richmond was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. today, by the Madison County Detention Center regarding an escaped inmate. The initial investigation alleges Ricky Slone, 54 years old of Richmond, KY, escaped from a work detail around 9:34 a.m., from the Animal Shelter in Madison County. He is described as being 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots. Slone is currently wanted for Escape 2nd degree.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Residents call for safety improvements after fatal McClelland Circle wreck

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are expressing their concern about the safety of a major traveled road in the city. Monday, a University of Kentucky student was killed at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Seminole Trail. On a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, hundreds of residents posted their experiences and demands when it comes to improving the road’s safety.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/15/2022: We now know more information about a deadly crash in Pulaski County. Troopers said it happened on KY 635 just before 10:00 a.m. Monday. Police said a 2000 Peterbilt semi-truck was going west on KY 635 when the driver lost control and hit...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lawsuit filed in Desman LaDuke case

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday, attorneys filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton on behalf of LaDuke’s estate. The lawsuit accuses Officer Horton of excessive force, assault and battery, negligence, and wrongful death. It also seeks punitive damages. Monday, Kentucky State Police identified Horton...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Employee dies after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – An employee at the Georgetown Toyota plant died Tuesday. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner said Garcia had been employed at the plant for several years. On November 15, an incident occurred at...
GEORGETOWN, KY
q95fm.net

Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy