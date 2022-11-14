ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Beast

Video: Influencer Told Boyfriend ‘I Want to Kill You’ Before Fatal Attack

Nearly one month before Courtney Clenney allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute inside their luxury Miami condo, the OnlyFans model made an ominous threat during another argument. “I’m actually fucking not having a good day where I actually, literally fucking want to kill you,” Clenney is heard saying...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Beast

Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas on Suspicion of Attempted Murder

Rapper Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder. The 25-year-old artist—real name Jonathan Porter—was sitting outside a business with his girlfriend when cops in civilian clothing swooped, according to a video of the arrest obtained by TMZ. The arrest came in connection with an Oct. 8 shooting, police said. “He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure,” the Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy