Rapper Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder. The 25-year-old artist—real name Jonathan Porter—was sitting outside a business with his girlfriend when cops in civilian clothing swooped, according to a video of the arrest obtained by TMZ. The arrest came in connection with an Oct. 8 shooting, police said. “He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure,” the Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO