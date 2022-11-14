UPDATE (10 p.m.) - Peoria Police lift traffic collision alert. PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department has issued a traffic collision alert for the city. The Emergency Communications Center says that anyone who is involved in vehicle crashes - where no one is injured and all vehicles are driveable - should exchange information and report the accident in person to the police department at 600 SW Adams St, within 36 hours after the end of the alert.

