4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic alert: Adjusted CityLink schedule for Thanksgiving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Public transit in the Peoria area will observe Thanksgiving next week, which involves a pause of service on the holiday itself. Here’s what you need to know. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, buses will run as usual, and the Transit Center Customer Service will operate...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – East Peoria’s upcoming Levee Park is on its way to entering its final stage. But before the stage begins, the East Peoria Community Foundation is holding a raffle to help generate more funding for the project. The raffle is also an opportunity to bring the community along for the ride.
1470 WMBD
With first real snow, Central Illinois roads may be slick
PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinois has received its first measurable snow, with around an inch accumulation expected Tuesday. Despite treatment, some roads, ramps and overpasses may be slick or slushy. Several accidents, including a roll-over on Main Street and Elmwood Avenue near Bradley University, have been reported in Peoria.
1470 WMBD
Peoria area hospitals ask public to limit visits to patients
PEORIA, Ill. — If you have a friend or loved one residing at one of Peoria’s many hospital facilities, you are asked to limit your visitation. The Peoria City/County Health Department issued the release Thursday on behalf of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex, and Kindred Hospital.
25newsnow.com
1 person displaced after electrical fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 person has been displaced after an electrical fire in their Peoria home caused interior and exterior damage. The Peoria Fire Department says they responded to a report of a fire in an electrical outlet at a home in the 6800 block of North Fox Point Drive.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria approves new fire station
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Council approved a new fire station on Centennial Drive Tuesday. The council approved the special use permit for the new station unanimously. The new fire station will be built on land owned by Illinois Central College, which has offered a long-term...
Central Illinois Proud
Road closed in Bloomington due to 9-car crash
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.)– Roads have been reopened at this time. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– At approximately 5:16 p.m., the Bloomington Police Dept. (BPD) closed down Southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass due to a nine-car collision. As of 5:40 p.m., additional accidents have been reported on Veteran’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Heights fire victim identified by Peoria County Coroner
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Using dental records, the Peoria County Coroner has identified the man who died in a house fire Monday night in Peoria Heights. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man Thursday as 32-year-old Nathan C. Cannon. Harwood says an autopsy showed Cannon endured severe smoke inhalation prior...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria City Council discusses parking rates, 2023 budget
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Parking rates in Downtown Peoria will not go up just yet. The city manager and the Peoria Public Works Department proposed a rate increase that would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. However, Peoria City Council unanimously voted to defer the discussion of parking...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police lift traffic collision alert
UPDATE (10 p.m.) - Peoria Police lift traffic collision alert. PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department has issued a traffic collision alert for the city. The Emergency Communications Center says that anyone who is involved in vehicle crashes - where no one is injured and all vehicles are driveable - should exchange information and report the accident in person to the police department at 600 SW Adams St, within 36 hours after the end of the alert.
Central Illinois Proud
Finalized Uptown South development plans unveiled
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois
Nine-vehicle crash shuts down major road in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road. The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both north and southbound Veterans Parkway between […]
1470 WMBD
It’s been 9 years since deadly tornadoes struck Central Illinois
WASHINGTON, Ill. – November 17, 2013. It’s been nine years since tornadoes ripped through Pekin, East Peoria and Washington, Illinois. The damage was especially devastating in Washington, where three lives were lost and over 1,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. Then Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn came through with...
1470 WMBD
Peoria councilman makes move for at-large seat
PEORIA, Ill. — He says he will remain “an independent voice for the community” at the Peoria City Council. At-Large councilman Kiran Velpula makes that promise in announcing his campaign for another term. Velpula made the announcement early Thursday, saying he intends to keep the council seat...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Monday night fire in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has confirmed that one person is dead after Monday night’s fire on E. Lake Avenue. The person’s identity has not been released, as the coroner’s office is still working to ensure a positive identification. This story...
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Weather Advisory: First multi-inch snowfall of the season expected Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — After a strong cold front brought winter-like temperatures to Central Illinois late last week, the area is now in-line for it’s first multi-inch snowfall of the season on Tuesday. With impacts to the Tuesday morning commute expected, the National Weather Service has placed all of Central Illinois within a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 am to 12 pm Tuesday, November 15th.
Central Illinois Proud
Washington looks back at resiliency following tornado 9 years ago
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nine years ago Thursday, an EF-4 tornado tore through Washington and left behind devastating damage. Now, the community is looking back at its path to rebuilding. “My son who was home from college saw the tornado through the kitchen window and said we need to...
Central Illinois Proud
Resident displaced after kitchen fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Unattended cooking led to a fire that displaced one person in Peoria Wednesday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters responded to reports of smoke in a building near the 2400 block of Gale Avenue at approximately 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke from the front door of the residence.
