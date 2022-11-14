Thanksgiving food donations and events

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s almost Thanksgiving in Hampton Roads. Take a look below to find places to give or receive this holiday season.

26th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive

When/Where: Multiple locations. The weekend of Nov. 18-20.

Tabb/Yorktown: Kroger at 5007 Victory Blvd. Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kroger at 5007 Victory Blvd. Hampton: 1050 W. Mercury Blvd., Around the clock from Friday at 5:30 a.m. to Sunday at 3 p.m.

1050 W. Mercury Blvd., Suffolk: 1017 University Blvd, Suffolk. Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1017 University Blvd, Suffolk. Virginia Beach: Pembroke Mall (behind Target) 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd. Around the clock from Friday at 5:30 a.m. to Sunday at 3 p.m.

Pembroke Mall (behind Target) 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

What: A drive-thru style food collection event will last for over 57-hours.

How to give: Drive-thru physical donations at one of the locations or donating funds. For more information, including a list of what to donate, click here .

How to receive: All donations collected in Virginia Beach and Suffolk will benefit the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. All donations collected in Hampton and Tabb will go to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

Buffalow Family and & Friends 13th Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner

Where: 2403 Bainbridge Blvd., Chesapeake, Va. 23324

When: Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

What: Free thanksgiving dinner for people in the community.

How to give: Drop off donations to BFF Community Pantry, 2307 Bainbridge Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23324. Call 757-739-5222 or visit www.buffalowfamily.org to make donations.

How to receive: Show up at the event to sit-down, or pick-up your free Thanksgiving meal. If you need transportation and reside in Chesapeake, please call 757-739-5222.

Feed the City

When/Where: Two locations in Norfolk on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Calvary Revival Church, 5833 Poplar Hall Drive

Whole Way Ministries, 1110 Chapel Street

What: This annual event aims to feed the city this Thanksgiving holiday.

How to give: To sign-up to volunteer, click here . The event needs set-up/ breakdown crews, traffic control, hosts, food packers and runners, and more.

How to receive: Show up at either Norfolk location for a Thanksgiving meal.

Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration

Where: New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News, Va. 23608

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

What: Residents will be provided delicious meals in to-go boxes. There will also be live music performances at the event. The catering will be provided by Roger and Peggy Wilson, owners of Queensway Soul Cafe.

How to give: Donate here to support the event.

How to receive: Show up to the event to receive to-go box meals while supplies last. No registration or reservations are required.

First Settlers Region’s 13th Annual Turkeys in the Trunk

Where: Checkered Flag Porsche, 2865 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, Va. 23452

When: Saturday, Nov. 19. Weigh-in from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., meet at 2 pm., and then drive to the Mayflower Marathon food drive. Please don’t arrive before 1 p.m.

What: Turkey and thanksgiving fixings donation event in connection with the Mayflower Marathon food drive.

How to give: Load up your trunk with frozen turkeys, canned vegetables and other Thanksgiving meal items for donations. The crew on-site will weigh your items in a competition to win a Porsche prize. Then, drive over to the Mayflower Marathon food drive to donate your items.

How to receive: The 26th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive will be donating the items.

H.O.P.E. Foundation Inc. Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner

Where: St. Paul CME Church, 310 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, Va. 23510

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

What: Join the H.O.P.E. Foundation for a pre-Thanksgiving feast for the guests and homeless in the community. The theme for the event is, “There Is H.O.P.E. (Homeless Is A Situation. It Is NOT Who You Are!)”.

How to give: To volunteer for the event, click here . To donate or partner with H.O.P.E, click here .

How to receive: Anyone is welcome at the event. Show up on Saturday for a free meal. If you require help in getting there, transportation service will be available upon request. Please call 757-241-6900 or 757-754-0404.

Downtown Norfolk Food & Fund Drive

Where: 40 businesses in downtown Norfolk

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Dec. 10

What: More than 40 downtown Norfolk businesses will hold a food drive to benefit the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

How to give: Drop off non-perishable goods at participating locations . Donations can also be given online .

James L. Camp Jr. Family YMCA Turkey Trot

Where: James L. Camp Jr. Family YMCA, 300 Crescent Dr, Franklin, Va. 23851

When: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

What: This casual walk or run turkey trot event is open for the whole family. Children must be accompanied by an adult. T-shirts are available for purchase.

How to give: The event asks to please bring a can of food to donate.

LGBT Life Center Thanksgiving Food Drive

Where: Multiple locations around the Hampton Roads area.

When: Donations accepted until Monday, Nov. 21

What: 21st Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

How to give: If you are interested in giving, click here to donate. To see where food boxes are located take a look here . You can also drop food donations at The Center, located at 257 W 25 th Street in Norfolk. If you choose to drop off there, call first at 757-640-0929 to let them know.

How to receive: If you are interested in receiving a Thanksgiving basket, click here to sign up.

Thanksgiving Give & Receive Event

Where : Kenneth Wallace Center, 2315 Victoria Blvd, Hampton, Va. 23661

When: Saturday, Nov. 19, give from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; receive from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

What: The Do Gooders of Hampton Roads is hosting a give and receive event. Enjoy fellowship and hot cocoa at the event after you give or receive. RSVP information is available at the link to sign up to donate or receive.

How to give: In the morning, bring frozen turkeys and non perishable trimmings to donate. RSVP for the event.

How to receive: In the afternoon, receive a turkey (turkeys available while supplies last and limited to one turkey per household) and trimmings. RSVP for the event.

CMA CGM and The Salvation Army Thanksgiving Turkey Donations

Where: Military Circle Mall, 880 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, Va. 23502

When: Nov. 19, starting at 8 a.m. and continues until supplies last (about 3 hours)

What: Together CMA CGM and The Salvation Army will distribute 2,000 turkeys to Norfolk families in need. The turkeys will be all-natural, antibiotic-free, and 14-16lb.. Each family is limited to one turkey. The event says, a car can receive two turkeys if there is proof of two families from separate residences.

How to receive: Visit the Military Circle Mall event to receive a free turkey.

WinterLights Virginia Dare Night

Where: The Elizabethan Gardens, 1411 National Park Dr, Manteo, N.C.

When: On Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. for donation collection, and doors open at 6 p.m.

What: WinterLights event for Dare County, Currituck County, and Ocracoke Island residents to aid local families in need. Residents must show proof of residency at the event.

How to give: Donate non-perishable food items at the event. Some donation recommendations include, canned goods, pasta products, cereal, toilet paper, and paper towels.

How to receive: At this event, “Virginia Dare Night” will support the Roanoke Island Food Pantry.

If you know of another local event collecting or providing food donations, please let us know.

