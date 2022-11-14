ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLA

City of Shreveport website is down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

KSLA’s Holiday Food Drive collects non-perishables for those in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA hosted a Holiday Food Drive to help those in need at various locations across the ArkLaTex on Wednesday, Nov. 16. From Shreveport, Bossier, Natchitoches and Minden, communities came together to collect goods for the holiday season. Katie Slatten, Brand Development Manager, Natchitoches, Coca Cola. “Whenever...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Final 2 KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners announced

SHREVEPORT, La. - The final two KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners of 2022 have been randomly selected. They'll run Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Nov. 17. Dakeenlyn Delaney, 11, of Carthage, Texas will run thanks to Johnny's Pizza House. Dakeenlyn attends Carthage Intermediate Center. Justice Wilk, 8, of Doyline, Louisiana...
CARTHAGE, TX
KSLA

Quiet through the weekend; watching Thanksgiving for rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Staying quiet today and through the weekend but after that, things begin to change, which we will get to in a moment. Probably going to wake up to some frost in the ArkLaTex. Sunny skies today and that will be all day with a cold start. Chilly conditions stick around with highs today reaching the mid-50s, otherwise a beautiful day. Lows tonight will drop to near freezing again, this time clear skies will not inhibit cooling like last night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man on bicycle hit by car on Line Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an accident at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The incident occurred on Line Avenue near Evangeline Place and Drexel Drive. These roads are currently blocked off to traffic. Officials say a man on a bicycle was hit by a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Stretch of I-20 in Dixie Inn now Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange

DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy. Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.
DIXIE INN, LA
ktalnews.com

La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance scores

La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance scores. La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance …. La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance scores. New school-based health care center opens inside …. The new location offers a full medical office for students. Texarkana Texas firefighters receive special...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Missing Benton teen found safe

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish say a Benton teenager, missing since Tuesday night, is now home safe. The teen was last seen asleep in his bed at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
BENTON, LA
KSLA

Blood drive held in honor of Caldwell

Shreveport Green says while plastic bags are convenient to use, they cause a number of problems for people, marine animals and the environment. Blood drive held in memory of City Marshall Charlie Caldwell. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Caldwell died back in mid-June when he fell off a boat in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Green hosts event to collect unwanted plastic bags

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Green hosted a special event Tuesday, Nov. 15 to collect unwanted plastic bags in an effort to help the environment. The nonprofit’s Neighborhood & Education Program hosted the plastic bag collection drive-thru event at Lowe’s on Youree Drive on America Recycles Day, which is observed annually to raise awareness about recycling.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

ALDI grocery store coming to southwest Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A new major grocery chain is coming to Shreveport soon. Aldi is planning to build a new location in southwest Shreveport as part of its recent expansion. Construction of the new 19,423 square-foot grocery store is planned for the 9500 block of Mansfield Rd. in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Loses Another Youree Drive Business

Another blow to the retail world in southeast Shreveport. The Youree Drive corridor grew quickly and retail spots popped up from Southfield all the way out to Bert Kouns and beyond over the past 20 years. But that huge boom has slowed up a bit over the past couple of years.
SHREVEPORT, LA

