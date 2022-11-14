SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Staying quiet today and through the weekend but after that, things begin to change, which we will get to in a moment. Probably going to wake up to some frost in the ArkLaTex. Sunny skies today and that will be all day with a cold start. Chilly conditions stick around with highs today reaching the mid-50s, otherwise a beautiful day. Lows tonight will drop to near freezing again, this time clear skies will not inhibit cooling like last night.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO