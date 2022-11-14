ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: Unconfirmed threat made against Asbury Park HS prompts lockdown

Asbury Park High School was put on lockdown Thursday morning following unconfirmed reports of a threat. Asbury Park police say that around 8 a.m., a woman walking her dog says she was approached by a man riding a bike. According to the woman, the man told her that he had a gun and was going to shoot at or inside the school.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
News 12

Port Jervis teacher and councilman arrested, charged with grand larceny

A Port Jervis school teacher and city official is facing some legal troubles for allegedly falsifying documents and stealing money. Council Member Regis Foster was arrested by state police last Wednesday and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records for an alleged incident last June. The 43-year-old is a...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Daily Voice

Public's Help Sought ID'ing 70-Something Pedestrian Struck In Ridgewood

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a pedestrian believed to be in her 70s who was struck and severely injured crossing a Ridgewood street Tuesday morning. She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head injury after being struck by an SUV at the corner of Linwood Avenue and Northern Parkway shortly before 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
News 12

Man faces charges following hourslong standoff in Neptune Township

A man is facing several charges following an hourslong standoff with police in Neptune Township on Wednesday. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 34-year-old Jeffrey Migliore with first-degree armed robbery and weapons offenses. Authorities say that it started around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Corlies Avenue. Police responded to...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy