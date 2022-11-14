Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
School lockdown lifted in Asbury Park after woman reports threatening individual in area
Police are investigating reports that a suspicious person on a bike made threatening remarks involving a weapon in Asbury Park.
Police investigation locks down Neptune Township neighborhood
A major police investigation has locked down a neighborhood in Neptune Township.
Suspect in Garden State Parkway vehicle theft, police chase denied release by judge
A fourth suspect stole another vehicle, before crashing on the parkway and escaping from police. A minor is also accused of participating in the crimes.
Headlines: Officer T-boned in Yonkers, Tarrytown murder verdict, deadly hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Road Rage: Yorktown Man Brandishes Knife At Victim, Child, Police Say
A Northern Westchester man is in trouble after threatening a victim and their child with a butcher's knife in a road rage incident, police said. On Saturday, Nov. 12, around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a dispute between two motorists in Yorktown by Route 202 and Stony Street, according to Yorktown Police.
Police ID victim of fatal Mott Haven shooting
New video shows the moment a gunman opened fire on a group of young men, killing one and injuring another in the Bronx.
Port Jervis senior asks city to ‘do the right thing’ after allegedly destroying her garage during nearby repairs
Erika and Irene Klostermeier say their garage was there one day and gone the next. The Port Jervis homeowner residents say the city did work on an old clay pipe that ran beside the garage in 2015 and accessed their property on East View Place to do the repairs. “Literally...
Vehicle hits 57-year-old man blowing leaves in Nanuet
Officials say the man was struck on Ludvigh Road in the area of Shady Lane.
Police: Unconfirmed threat made against Asbury Park HS prompts lockdown
Asbury Park High School was put on lockdown Thursday morning following unconfirmed reports of a threat. Asbury Park police say that around 8 a.m., a woman walking her dog says she was approached by a man riding a bike. According to the woman, the man told her that he had a gun and was going to shoot at or inside the school.
Police search for suspect in Pearl River hit-and-run
The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on East Central Avenue.
Port Jervis teacher and councilman arrested, charged with grand larceny
A Port Jervis school teacher and city official is facing some legal troubles for allegedly falsifying documents and stealing money. Council Member Regis Foster was arrested by state police last Wednesday and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records for an alleged incident last June. The 43-year-old is a...
Police: Kidnapping scam reported throughout the Hudson Valley
In this scam, a male suspect states that the victim's child has been kidnapped and demands money, typically $7,000, before returning the child to the parent.
Public's Help Sought ID'ing 70-Something Pedestrian Struck In Ridgewood
Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a pedestrian believed to be in her 70s who was struck and severely injured crossing a Ridgewood street Tuesday morning. She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head injury after being struck by an SUV at the corner of Linwood Avenue and Northern Parkway shortly before 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15.
Police call of search at Ramapo Valley Reservation for man missing since Sunday
Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing in northern New Jersey on Sunday.
Man faces charges following hourslong standoff in Neptune Township
A man is facing several charges following an hourslong standoff with police in Neptune Township on Wednesday. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 34-year-old Jeffrey Migliore with first-degree armed robbery and weapons offenses. Authorities say that it started around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Corlies Avenue. Police responded to...
Newburgh Police Department offering up to $2,500 cash reward to help find suspect in July homicide
The Newburgh Police Department is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in a homicide back in July.
Vehicular Homicide: Rocklander Charged In 2021 Hit-Run That Killed Driver, 77, On GSP In Bergen
UPDATE: New Jersey State Police have arrested a Rockland County man who they said was responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 77-year-old motorist on the Garden State Parkway a year and a half ago. Christopher Forrest, 26, was charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a...
3 men wanted for stealing commercial lawn mower in Huntington Station
Police are searching for three men they say stole a commercial lawn mower in Huntington Station. According to police, the trio stole the lawn mower from a landscaping trailer parked on East 17th Street. The incident happened on Oct. 26 just after 9:30 a.m. The lawn mower is worth nearly...
Brazen Fair Lawn Home Invaders Tie Up Resident, Trigger Massive Manhunt
SEE ANYTHING? Armed Intruders tied up a Fair Lawn resident during a brazen home invasion Thursday morning, authorities said. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed that his detectives and borough police are investigating the push-in robbery, which sent a 28th Street resident to the hospital with minor injuries around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 17.
Police: Woman seriously injured following crash in Huntington Station
Police say a crash left a woman seriously injured in Huntington Station. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Monday. Police say 22-year-old Rebecca DeWitt, of Melville, was attempting to make a left turn onto Jericho Turnpike from southbound Schiller Avenue. That is when police say she was hit by...
