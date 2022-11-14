Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s To Celebrate 37-Year Anniversary With Exclusive Dining Offer, Nov. 25-27
Pictured L to R: Owners Gino and Rosalba Ferraro; Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S TO CELEBRATE 37-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH EXCLUSIVE DINING. OFFER, FRIDAY, NOV. 25 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 27. Ferraro’s Ristorante invites guests to celebrate its 37-year anniversary with an exclusive dining offer...
thewhiskeywash.com
New Bourbon Experience Brings Spirits To MGM’s Aria Resort In Las Vegas
Whiskey, and all that surrounds it, is a thread that runs through the many MGM properties in Las Vegas. And as the hospitality industry is always looking for new ways to stand out, one-of-a-kind experiences and exclusive spirits from distilleries are something a little extra that Las Vegas’ ARIA Resort and Casino now offers its guests.
Las Vegas Weekly
Every night feels like industry night at Las Vegas’ new Mexican steakhouse Toca Madera
A Mexican steakhouse laser-focused on top-notch ingredients, farm-to-glass cocktails, sophisticated design and entertainment bordering on theatrical, Toca Madera appears to be tailor-made for the Las Vegas Strip. But while Noble 33 Hospitality co-founders Mikey Tanha and Tosh Berman first met while partying at XS Nightclub more than 10 years ago,...
milestomemories.com
New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport
New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport. Capital One recently launched its Lounge network and opened the first location at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport a year ago. Two additional lounges were announced already for Denver International Airport and at Washington Dulles International Airport. They were set to open in 2022, but the opening date has been pushed for sometime in 2023.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Lotus of Siam hosted a grand opening party at its new restaurant location at Red Rock Resort on November 9, featuring a traditional lion and dragon dance, costumed artists performing a Ramakien (the Thai version of an Indian epic) and much more. The Summerlin spot is now open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 4 until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight, as well as lunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A bimonthly brunch is set to launch on November 26. For reservations, visit lotusredrock.com.
‘Countdown to Christmas’ Hallmark holiday suite to debut at Las Vegas resort
Hallmark movie fans are in luck this holiday season as the warm and cozy feels are headed to a hotel in Las Vegas. The Hallmark Channel typically attracts viewers with its 'Countdown to Christmas' movies each year. A collaboration between Hilton Hotel & Resorts and Hallmark Channel will deck the halls of hotel suites in three select cities including the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World starting Friday.
Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was weaning off nitrous oxide with brother’s help in final weeks alive
Tony Hsieh’s last weeks alive appear to differ from the year prior, where the late Las Vegas entrepreneur and former Zappos CEO was caught in a downward spiral of alleged drug misuse and bad business transactions, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Wednesday said.
Eater
How One Chef Went From Serving Global Food to Opening Henderson’s Newest Dry-Aged Steakhouse
Served is no longer serving, but fans of popular local chef Matthew Meyer are swiftly learning that he’s still heating up the Henderson food scene, this time with 138°, which opened October 15. That 138° is Meyer’s evolution of his breakfast and lunch spot, Served, and its more...
vegas24seven.com
THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTHPOINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA
THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA. The Bronx Wanderers have found their home in the acclaimed Showroom at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. For a limited engagement, The Bronx Wanderers return to their rock and roll roots with their performances of top songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Tickets start at $45 (+ taxes and fees) and go on sale today, Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 12 noon PT at www.ticketmaster.com.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas this year? This post covers Christmas Las Vegas 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Old Riviera lot to be sold, expansion on Las Vegas Strip continues
Las Vegas locals may notice a fresh face of new buildings on the north end of the Strip.
New Nightclub and Skydiving Attraction Proposed at Neonopolis
Plans for thrilling attraction Aerodium and restaurant Crash N Burn are currently before the Las Vegas Planning Commission
Fox5 KVVU
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in
Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird...
Fox5 KVVU
P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
multifamilybiz.com
Greystar Brings Sophisticated Living to Las Vegas Market With Groundbreaking of Marlowe Centennial Hills Apartment Community
LAS VEGAS, NV - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, announced that it has broken ground on Marlowe Centennial Hills, the first for the Marlowe brand in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to deliver its first units in early 2024 with final completion scheduled for Q3 2024.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs Bring LaCrosse – And Hundreds Of Sticks – To Clark County Schools
LaCrosse is coming to Las Vegas, and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs want Clark County Schools to be a part of it!. Last week at the Clark County Public Schools Staff Development Day at Rancho High School, Las Vegas’ newest sports team, The Las Vegas Desert Dogs made their first-ever school equipment donation. The Desert Dogs collaborated with CCSD’s Team Engagement section to introduce the sport of LaCrosse to over 200 gym teachers in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
