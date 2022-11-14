ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thewhiskeywash.com

New Bourbon Experience Brings Spirits To MGM’s Aria Resort In Las Vegas

Whiskey, and all that surrounds it, is a thread that runs through the many MGM properties in Las Vegas. And as the hospitality industry is always looking for new ways to stand out, one-of-a-kind experiences and exclusive spirits from distilleries are something a little extra that Las Vegas’ ARIA Resort and Casino now offers its guests.
LAS VEGAS, NV
milestomemories.com

New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport

New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport. Capital One recently launched its Lounge network and opened the first location at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport a year ago. Two additional lounges were announced already for Denver International Airport and at Washington Dulles International Airport. They were set to open in 2022, but the opening date has been pushed for sometime in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Lotus of Siam hosted a grand opening party at its new restaurant location at Red Rock Resort on November 9, featuring a traditional lion and dragon dance, costumed artists performing a Ramakien (the Thai version of an Indian epic) and much more. The Summerlin spot is now open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 4 until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight, as well as lunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A bimonthly brunch is set to launch on November 26. For reservations, visit lotusredrock.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘Countdown to Christmas’ Hallmark holiday suite to debut at Las Vegas resort

Hallmark movie fans are in luck this holiday season as the warm and cozy feels are headed to a hotel in Las Vegas. The Hallmark Channel typically attracts viewers with its 'Countdown to Christmas' movies each year. A collaboration between Hilton Hotel & Resorts and Hallmark Channel will deck the halls of hotel suites in three select cities including the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World starting Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTHPOINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA

THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA. The Bronx Wanderers have found their home in the acclaimed Showroom at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. For a limited engagement, The Bronx Wanderers return to their rock and roll roots with their performances of top songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Tickets start at $45 (+ taxes and fees) and go on sale today, Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 12 noon PT at www.ticketmaster.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas this year? This post covers Christmas Las Vegas 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
LAS VEGAS, NV
multifamilybiz.com

Greystar Brings Sophisticated Living to Las Vegas Market With Groundbreaking of Marlowe Centennial Hills Apartment Community

LAS VEGAS, NV - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, announced that it has broken ground on Marlowe Centennial Hills, the first for the Marlowe brand in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to deliver its first units in early 2024 with final completion scheduled for Q3 2024.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs Bring LaCrosse – And Hundreds Of Sticks – To Clark County Schools

LaCrosse is coming to Las Vegas, and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs want Clark County Schools to be a part of it!. Last week at the Clark County Public Schools Staff Development Day at Rancho High School, Las Vegas’ newest sports team, The Las Vegas Desert Dogs made their first-ever school equipment donation. The Desert Dogs collaborated with CCSD’s Team Engagement section to introduce the sport of LaCrosse to over 200 gym teachers in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
NEVADA STATE

