New York City, NY

WALB 10

Ukraine pursues peace; Russia retaliates

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks about votes to hold his Senate minority leader position. (POOL, CNN) Virginia McLaurin, who captured people's hearts when she danced with the Obamas, died at the age of 113. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The former president faces a constellation of legal challenges. Trump launches...
Newsweek

Russia Open to Negotiations With Ukraine, Factoring In New Realities

Russian officials indicated on Wednesday that Russia would be open to negotiations with Ukraine but the two nations must accept the new "realities" amid their ongoing war. During a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "We are still open to negotiations. We have never refused to have them. We are ready to negotiate, of course, taking into account the realities that are emerging at the moment," the state-run Russian news agency Tass reported.
The Guardian

Ukraine war heading for ‘uncontrolled escalation’, says Russia

Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has told western counterparts that the war in Ukraine is heading for an “uncontrolled escalation” amid evidence that the Kremlin is weighing how to respond to yet another anticipated battlefield defeat around the key southern city of Kherson. With Russian troops setting...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Following Ukraine G20 Speech, Russia Complains About Ukraine Asking For Too Much In Their Peace Plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of UkrainePresident of Ukraine on Wikimedia Commons. Speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine delivered a rousing speech in which he outlined the ten points of a peace plan with Russia to end the war that has been raging since Putin launched the current invasion in February of this year. Though speaking in Ukrainian, President Zelenskyy pointed out at the start of his speech that translations into each of the representative’s languages were provided directly as well.
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Ukraine Funding Audit as Russia Retreats

Outspoken GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor on Sunday reiterated her opposition to further Ukraine aid and called for an audit of the funds given so far. Greene previously made clear in public statements that she would support the end of Ukrainian military aid should Republicans make significant gains in the midterm elections. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy echoed her sentiments, stating that funding would cease under Republican leadership. In statements reported by Axios, the Georgia congresswoman said that money should be kept to solve domestic issues, specifically citing the Southern border.
Washington Examiner

How the war in Ukraine is costing Russia globally

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s gushing Ukraine wound is beginning to bleed into other aspects of Moscow’s foreign policy, weakening Russian power in the process. The Russian military’s modernization drive (Michael Kofman calculated that $150-$180 billion were pumped into the Russian defense budget every year between 2014-2019) hasn’t exactly worked out for Putin. The string of Russian defeats we’ve seen in Ukraine this year is stunning. But the war is also forcing Russia to prioritize Ukraine to the detriment of every other issue, such as retaining influence in Eurasia and the Middle East. A war that Putin hoped would expand Russia’s control over its near-abroad is, in fact, doing the opposite.
Axios

Emboldened Zelensky says Russia's war "can be stopped"

BALI, Indonesia — Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky told the G20 leaders summit in Indonesia on Tuesday the liberation of Kherson from Russian forces marked a turning point in the war, according to an English translation of the speech obtained by Axios. The big picture: Russian President Vladimir Putin did...
Axios

By the numbers: Former President Donald Trump in Minnesota

Former President Donald Trump is set to make a “very big" announcement during a rally at Mar-A-Lago later today. Many expect it to be a 2024 White House bid. The big picture: Trump has only won one race in Minnesota — he ran unopposed in the 2020 GOP presidential primary — but his 2016 performance was the closest a Republican had come to flipping the state in decades.
WBUR

Zelenskyy declares 'the beginning of the end' of Russia's war in Ukraine

When Russia withdrew from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared this move "the beginning of the end of the war." Here & Now's Lisa Mullins checks in with William Courtney, an adjunct senior fellow at the RAND Corporation and a former U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia.
Axios

Axios

