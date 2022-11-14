ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three

The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
MLive.com

Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

There's Reportedly Talk About Longtime NFL Coaches Stepping Down

Only five NFL head coaches have held their current position for more than five years. It's possible at least one of those mainstays considers leaving their post soon. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, there's chatter around the league about one of the league's three longest-tenured head coaches stepping down after the 2022 or 2023 season.
numberfire.com

Andy Dalton will remain Saints' starter Week 11

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen told reporters Monday that he was undecided about the quarterback situation, but it looks like Dalton will hold onto the job for at least one more week. Jameis Winston is next in line if Dalton does get benched.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) practicing on Wednesday

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams and Keenan Allen (hamstring) will participate in individual drills on Wednesday. Williams has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 7's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He was expected to miss at least 4 weeks, so his presence at practice is a good sign that he is on track to potentially meet or beat that expectation. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com

Rams' Matthew Stafford (concussion) practicing on Wednesday

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) practiced on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford returned to practice on Wednesday as he continues to work his way through the NFL's concussion protocols. If he is cleared by Sunday, he will be under center against the Saints. John Wolford was not spotted during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media.
numberfire.com

Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) logs full practice on Tuesday

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. What It Means:. Tannehill was upgraded to a full participant on Tuesday after being listed as limited to open the week on...
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Curtis Samuel (shin) limited for Washington on Wednesday

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (shin) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Samuel is dealing with a shin injury that he played through in Week 10's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. After opening the week with a limited practice, he should be on track to play against Houston on Sunday, barring a setback. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com

Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) available on Wednesday

Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gibson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022

Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
MINNESOTA STATE
numberfire.com

Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) limited again on Thursday

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 11's game against the Cleveland Browns. As expected, Allen was limited again on Thursday. Expect him to remain limited on Friday as well as Buffalo sticks to a similar practice regimen as they did last week. With Buffalo's game officially moved to Detroit, Allen will not have to deal with any snow in addition to any lingering discomfort in his elbow.
BUFFALO, NY
numberfire.com

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) doubtful Friday for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is doubtful for Friday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hayward hasn't played since November 2 and that doesn't look like it's going to change until at least Sunday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Kelly Oubre should continue to start for Charlotte. numberFire's models project Oubre...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Adam Schefter gives huge Washington Commanders update

Last week, news broke that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is taking steps toward selling the team as he and the franchise face a criminal investigation as well as league investigations for allegations of sexual harassment, misogyny, and financial fraud. But even though a few potential buyers have emerged despite the huge projected sale price, no sale has taken place yet. But apparently, that sale could happen in the near future.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) DNP on Thursday

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday. Hopkins was a non-participant with a hamstring injury despite logging a 94% offensive snap percentage in Week 10. Expect Rondale Moore to see an uptick in targets if Hopkins cannot play against a San Francisco 49ers' defense allowing 27.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Hopkins is not active.
numberfire.com

Jamaal Williams (illness) full participant in Lions' Thursday practice

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (illness) fully practiced on Thursday. After a DNP on Wednesday with an illness, Williams returned for a full session in their second practice. Expect the veteran to be active for Week 11's game against a New York Giants' defense allowing 18.2 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy