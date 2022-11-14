Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Weather: Hazardous Gusty Santa Ana Winds Headed to San Diego Area
Santa Ana winds will cover the San Diego area this week, blowing hard enough to potentially topple trees and make driving hazardous in some highland locales, according to forecasters. The gusty conditions will kick in Tuesday evening and become more intense and widespread on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
Multiple Connector Ramps to Close on I-8 Through Mission Valley Friday Night to Saturday Morning
Caltrans crews will close two westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) connector ramps for night work beginning Friday. First, crews will close the westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) connector ramp to Southbound State Route 163 (SR-163) Friday from 8 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. for bridge work. Motorist will be detoured to the westbound I-8 Taylor Street off-ramp, take the loop ramp to the eastbound I-8 Taylor Street on-ramp, to southbound SR-163.
Strong Santa Ana winds to impact parts of San Diego County this week
Hold on to your hats, San Diego, because a strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to gust through the region.
eastcountymagazine.org
MAN MISSING IN JACUMBA NEAR IN-KO-PAH: LAST SEEN WEDNESDAY
November 17, 2022 (Jacumba Hot Springs) -- The Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit has been activated to find a missing man in Jacumba in the East County. On Wednesday, November 16 around 10:00 a.m., 64-year-old James Berggreen was seen walking away from the In-Ko-Pah Spirit Retreat located near the 47000 block of Old Highway 80. He told a friend he was going to a gas station a few miles away in the 1400 block of Carriso Gorge Road to buy cigarettes. Berggreen never returned to the retreat.
Schools in Mountain Empire Unified School District close due to high winds
Classes were canceled Wednesday for schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District due to high winds, district officials announced.
Willow 9 Fire: Crews make progress against Jamul brush fire
Cal Fire San Diego officials said the Willow 9 Fire in Jamul burned just under 10 acres and was 100 percent contained as of Thursday night.
iheart.com
This Is Where You Can Get Rid Of Junk For Free In San Diego This Weekend
Caltrans is holding a Free California Dump Day in parts of the county this weekend. On Saturday November 19th, you can head over to 570 C St in Chula Vista and 8502 Railroad Avenue in Santee to drop off approved items for disposal. Some of the junk you can drop...
Crews stop spread of brush fire on hillside off I-15 in Grantville area
Crews have responded to a brush fire burning on a hillside off Interstate 15 in San Diego's Grantville area.
kusi.com
El Cajon continues to battle against San Diego County on homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Teresa Sardina has more on the story.
Fishing comes to a halt at Sweetwater Authority’s Loveland Reservoir
Sweetwater Authority again is removing water from its Loveland Reservoir to meet customer needs during drought conditions, but the move will halt the lake’s free fishing program. The agency, which serves roughly 200,000 South County customers, began moving water downstream to its Sweetwater Reservoir this week. Officials said its...
Supervisors Vote to Advance $8.9 Million, 9-Acre Spring Valley Park Plan
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Wednesday to advance plans for a new park in the community of Spring Valley. Supervisors authorized the purchasing and contracting department to find a contractor to build Calavo Park in a residential community that features multi-family housing located near three elementary schools — Casa De Oro, Highland and Loma — and Monte Vista High School.
NBC San Diego
Measure B: No-Fee Trash Pickup Could be Coming to an End for San Diego Homeowners
San Diego homeowners could soon be facing a new squeeze. The ballot measure that would allow the city to charge more homeowners a fee for trash pick-up now looks like it will pass. The county’s registrar of voters estimates there are still 15,000 votes to be counted but so far...
NBC San Diego
‘Pennies From Heaven' Could Save Sweetwater Water Authority Customers Millions
They looked down at the water blasting through the Loveland Dam and called it “Pennies from Heaven." Sweetwater Water Authority engineers opened a valve at the base of the dam shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Millions of gallons of water blasted out of the dam near Alpine to begin a 17-mile trek down to the Sweetwater Reservoir in Spring Valley.
I-15, SR-78 connectors to close for pavement operations
Interstate 15 and State Route 78 connectors will have night closures starting Wednesday until Tuesday for pavement operations, said Caltrans.
NBC San Diego
Lawsuit Seeks to Halt Repairs to Ocean Beach Pier
An environmental group has filed a lawsuit seeking to block initial work on the planned replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier, which the group alleges is going forward without proper environmental review. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court by the Animal Protection and Rescue League concerns an...
onscene.tv
Mustang Driver Ejected & Killed In High Speed Crash | San Diego
11.15.2022 | 3:36 AM | SAN DIEGO – A 28-year-old female was driving her, 2010, Ford Mustang eastbound on 7700 Mira Mesa Blvd. The female driver lost control of her vehicle, struck the raised concrete median, continued forward, and struck a tree. The female driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died at the scene from her injuries. Traffic units responded and will be handling it. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
Motorcyclist injured in crash with CBP vehicle
A 56-year-old motorcyclist was injured Wednesday when he collided with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle in San Ysidro, authorities said.
