ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Weather: Hazardous Gusty Santa Ana Winds Headed to San Diego Area

Santa Ana winds will cover the San Diego area this week, blowing hard enough to potentially topple trees and make driving hazardous in some highland locales, according to forecasters. The gusty conditions will kick in Tuesday evening and become more intense and widespread on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.
SANTA ANA, CA
Times of San Diego

Multiple Connector Ramps to Close on I-8 Through Mission Valley Friday Night to Saturday Morning

Caltrans crews will close two westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) connector ramps for night work beginning Friday. First, crews will close the westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) connector ramp to Southbound State Route 163 (SR-163) Friday from 8 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. for bridge work. Motorist will be detoured to the westbound I-8 Taylor Street off-ramp, take the loop ramp to the eastbound I-8 Taylor Street on-ramp, to southbound SR-163.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MAN MISSING IN JACUMBA NEAR IN-KO-PAH: LAST SEEN WEDNESDAY

November 17, 2022 (Jacumba Hot Springs) -- The Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit has been activated to find a missing man in Jacumba in the East County. On Wednesday, November 16 around 10:00 a.m., 64-year-old James Berggreen was seen walking away from the In-Ko-Pah Spirit Retreat located near the 47000 block of Old Highway 80. He told a friend he was going to a gas station a few miles away in the 1400 block of Carriso Gorge Road to buy cigarettes. Berggreen never returned to the retreat.
JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, CA
Times of San Diego

Supervisors Vote to Advance $8.9 Million, 9-Acre Spring Valley Park Plan

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Wednesday to advance plans for a new park in the community of Spring Valley. Supervisors authorized the purchasing and contracting department to find a contractor to build Calavo Park in a residential community that features multi-family housing located near three elementary schools — Casa De Oro, Highland and Loma — and Monte Vista High School.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

‘Pennies From Heaven' Could Save Sweetwater Water Authority Customers Millions

They looked down at the water blasting through the Loveland Dam and called it “Pennies from Heaven." Sweetwater Water Authority engineers opened a valve at the base of the dam shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Millions of gallons of water blasted out of the dam near Alpine to begin a 17-mile trek down to the Sweetwater Reservoir in Spring Valley.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Lawsuit Seeks to Halt Repairs to Ocean Beach Pier

An environmental group has filed a lawsuit seeking to block initial work on the planned replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier, which the group alleges is going forward without proper environmental review. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court by the Animal Protection and Rescue League concerns an...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Mustang Driver Ejected & Killed In High Speed Crash | San Diego

11.15.2022 | 3:36 AM | SAN DIEGO – A 28-year-old female was driving her, 2010, Ford Mustang eastbound on 7700 Mira Mesa Blvd. The female driver lost control of her vehicle, struck the raised concrete median, continued forward, and struck a tree. The female driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died at the scene from her injuries. Traffic units responded and will be handling it. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy