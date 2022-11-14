Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Road project to allow better traffic flow begins for Cumberland Trace Elementary in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A road project to make the road safer near Cumberland Trace Elementary School is underway. Crews are working to construct an additional left turn lane from KY 2158 Cumberland Trace Road to KY 234 John Webb Blvd. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the added lane...
k105.com
Allegedly high Clarkson woman claiming to be ‘Lady Liberty’ arrested after driving with 2 infants in car
A Clarkson woman has been jailed after being accused of driving while high on drugs with two infants in the vehicle. On Sunday night at approximately 9:35, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 with faulty equipment traveling in the 300 block of Millerstown Road. Jones conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway on-ramp, according to the arrest citation.
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
wnky.com
KSP releases further details on fatal accident in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police has released the name of the person that died in Tuesday’s fatal crash on Burkesville Road. Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, KSP received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene near the 6700 block of Burkesville Road (KY 90).
wnky.com
Section of Burkesville Road in Barren County closed after fatal crash
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County Sheriff’s Office says the road has now reopened. GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one death in a multiple-vehicle crash. Priddy says three vehicles are involved in the wreck near the 6700 block of...
Trevor Birdwell Wanted by Dickson County Sheriff’s Office
November 14, 2022 – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Trevor Birdwell who is wanted on multiple charges including Felony Evading Arrest, Failure to appear, and Driving on a suspended license. Contact Sergeant Calhoun at (615)740-4898 if you have any information on the whereabouts of this...
Contractor to begin milling, paving on several Hopkinsville streets Monday
Milling and paving of several streets will begin Monday, according to a press release from Dave Herndon, street superintendent for Hopkinsville Public Works. Seventh Street (portions maintained by the city) Carla Drive. Radford Street. “Operations will run weather permitting and until complete,” Herndon said in the release. “Motorists are encouraged...
WBKO
KSP investigates fatal crash in Barren Co. that left 1 dead and others injured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today just after 8:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police were requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a collision in Barren County on Burkesville Road. The investigation shows that Heather E. Slater, 44 of Edmonton, was operating a 2015 Dodge Caravan westbound on...
wnky.com
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating cold case
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says officials are actively investigating a cold case from the year 2000. The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is investigating the disappearance of Peggy Sue Ashley. The sheriff’s office says Ashley’s last known location was in Scottsville in the early morning hours on July 29, 2000.
k105.com
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge
A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
Music City Pawn Shop Owner/Operator Arrested After 10-Month Police Investigation
November 15, 2022 – A 10-month investigation by Fraud Unit detectives into four Music City Pawn locations, three in Nashville and one in Franklin, knowingly buying/selling stolen merchandise resulted in today’s arrests of owner/operator Damon Holland, 52, and John Barker, 38. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests/charges are anticipated.
Police: Man wanted after allegedly lying about driving stolen car involved in deadly crash
Metro police are searching for a convicted felon wanted on vehicular homicide and gun charges stemming from a deadly crash that happened Sunday, Oct. 16.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pine Mountain Road closed near Woodbridge Drive in Clarksville after shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Pine Mountain Road is closed near Woodbridge Drive as police investigate an afternoon shooting. Police said the call came out at approximately 12:36 p.m. and that a short time later, a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim who was being flown to Nashville by a LifeFlight helicopter. Their status is unknown at this time.
wpln.org
The fatal police shooting of a man named Chief may deepen the divide between the city and Nashvillians struggling with homelessness
A man named Drandon John Brown was shot and killed by police over the weekend. Among homeless outreach workers and friends, Brown was known as “Chief.” They say he was a veteran and a leader among the residents of the Brookmeade Park homeless encampment — though he often struggled with his mental health.
wtae.com
Father of murdered Butler County woman charges at suspects in the courtroom
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The father of a Butler County native who was murdered in Nashville, Tennessee, charged at the suspects in her death during a court appearance on Tuesday. The incident happened during a hearing for Devaunte Hill and James Cowan, who are both charged in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman.
wnky.com
Law enforcement agencies to gather donations at Hand it to a Hero
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s that time our year again when the Franklin R. Sousley Marine Corps League takes up donations for Toys for Tots. Last year, the Marine Corps distributed almost 80,000 toys to 11,000 children. This year, they’re back again at the Walmart off Campbell Lane, hoping to surpass last year’s numbers.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In South Main Street Wreck
Two Hopkinsville women were injured in a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 68-year-old Ella Trump was turning onto South Main Street from East 7th Street when her vehicle hit an SUV driven by 35-year-old Amanda Putty- Hughes of Hopkinsville that was southbound. Trump...
Gallatin Police Looking for Theft Suspect Randall Brummett
Gallatin Police Department needs help locating Randall Brummett who is wanted for Theft Under $1000. He has an active warrant for theft on file in Sumner County. If you’re able to provide information on Brummett’s whereabouts contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
wkdzradio.com
Employee Threatened During Hopkinsville Robbery
An employee of a restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard was threatened during a robbery Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman failed to pay her bill at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threatened an employee before leaving. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
