Simpson County, KY

k105.com

Allegedly high Clarkson woman claiming to be ‘Lady Liberty’ arrested after driving with 2 infants in car

A Clarkson woman has been jailed after being accused of driving while high on drugs with two infants in the vehicle. On Sunday night at approximately 9:35, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 with faulty equipment traveling in the 300 block of Millerstown Road. Jones conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway on-ramp, according to the arrest citation.
CLARKSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP releases further details on fatal accident in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police has released the name of the person that died in Tuesday’s fatal crash on Burkesville Road. Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, KSP received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene near the 6700 block of Burkesville Road (KY 90).
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating cold case

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says officials are actively investigating a cold case from the year 2000. The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is investigating the disappearance of Peggy Sue Ashley. The sheriff’s office says Ashley’s last known location was in Scottsville in the early morning hours on July 29, 2000.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge

A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
PRINCETON, KY
clarksvillenow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pine Mountain Road closed near Woodbridge Drive in Clarksville after shooting

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Pine Mountain Road is closed near Woodbridge Drive as police investigate an afternoon shooting. Police said the call came out at approximately 12:36 p.m. and that a short time later, a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim who was being flown to Nashville by a LifeFlight helicopter. Their status is unknown at this time.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Law enforcement agencies to gather donations at Hand it to a Hero

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s that time our year again when the Franklin R. Sousley Marine Corps League takes up donations for Toys for Tots. Last year, the Marine Corps distributed almost 80,000 toys to 11,000 children. This year, they’re back again at the Walmart off Campbell Lane, hoping to surpass last year’s numbers.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In South Main Street Wreck

Two Hopkinsville women were injured in a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 68-year-old Ella Trump was turning onto South Main Street from East 7th Street when her vehicle hit an SUV driven by 35-year-old Amanda Putty- Hughes of Hopkinsville that was southbound. Trump...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Employee Threatened During Hopkinsville Robbery

An employee of a restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard was threatened during a robbery Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman failed to pay her bill at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threatened an employee before leaving. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

