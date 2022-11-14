Read full article on original website
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today
China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. 's stronger-than-expected financial reports for the third quarter. Home Depot rose 1.63%, while. — Shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker soared 10.52% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway built a $4 billion new stake in the company. Berkshire added more than 60 million shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker's American depositary receipts, by the end of the third quarter, making Taiwan Semi the conglomerate's 10th biggest holding at the end of September.
TSMC Stock Surges After Warren Buffett Unveils $4.1 Billion Berkshire Hathaway Stake
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Tuesday after billionaire investors Warren Buffett revealed a $4 billion stake in the world's biggest contract chipmaker after the close of trading on Monday. Securities and Exchange Commission filings show Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B investment vehicle owns $4.1 billion in...
Why Nio, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Rocketed Higher Today
Better-than-expected inflation data gave these stocks a lift.
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock
IBM's serves the largest companies and organizations, with some relationships spanning decades. The company continues to generate impressive free cash flow even as it invests in hybrid cloud computing. If you believe the growth story, IBM stock looks like a bargain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Top Wall Street Analyst Follows Warren Buffett’s Lead and Says Buy Top Semiconductor Stocks
As Warren Buffett takes a surprising $5 billion stake in a semiconductor maker, BofA Securities suggests it is time for investors to test the waters with these five top picks in the arena that may be poised to turn around next year.
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
Warren Buffett Stocks: What Did Berkshire Hathaway Buy and Sell in Q3?
Berkshire Hathaway was more greedy than fearful in Q3, adding a splashy semiconductor stock to its lineup of tech names.
What to Expect Next After Stocks' Best Day Since 2020
Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. Investors just got some much-needed excitement. Stocks experienced their biggest one-day rally since...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise on Optimistic Inflation Data, Retail Earnings
Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) gained ground after reporting Q3 earnings beats.
Warren Buffett’s company buys $4 billion stake in Taiwanese chip giant TSMC
New Delhi CNN Business — Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company surged on Tuesday after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had purchased a $4.1 billion stake in one of the world’s largest chipmakers. In a filing with the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission on...
Why Gap, Wayfair, and Nordstrom Stocks Were All Falling Today
Bad news from Target weighed on the retail sector.
Trading Semiconductor Stocks as Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semi
Semiconductor stocks were seeing a surge in price on the morning of Nov. 15. The better-than-expected PPI report helped add fuel to the recent rally in the overall stock market and tech stocks have been trading quite well lately — particularly semiconductor stocks. In fact, we recently looked at...
TSMC stock jumped 13% on Tuesday: what happened?
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys $4.1 billion worth of TSMC stock. Cowen analyst reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is still down 40% versus its YTD high. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) is up more than 10% this morning after a...
