Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (health protocols) is not expected to play Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, per head coach Michael Malone. Malone said the Nuggets will wait to make a final decision, but Gordon is headed for a second straight absence. Jeff Green started in place of Gordon on Wednesday and scored 10 points (2-5 field goals, 6-6 free throws) with 2 rebounds in 28 minutes. He will likely make another start on Friday if Gordon is out and Zeke Nnaji could play more minutes.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO