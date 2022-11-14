Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Travel This Weekend in Phoenix - Limited Restrictions - But Expect Heavy Traffic at Sky Harbor Int'l AirportMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FCave Creek, AZ
Related
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) available on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gibson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Paul George (hand) active for Clippers' Thursday contest against Pistons
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hand) will play in Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Despite his questionable designation with a hand injury, George will suit up at home. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 44.0 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 25.1 points, 6.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Wesley Matthews (hamstring) will not play Friday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Wesley Matthews (hamstring) is out for Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Matthews will miss a second consecutive game. He isn't going to be a relevant part of Milwaukee's rotation while the team is healthy. Matthews is averaging 9.6 FanDuel points in 16.3 minutes per game this season,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) remains out on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Herro will miss his fifth straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Toronto unit ranked 14th in defensive rating. Vincent's projection includes 11.6 points, 2.5...
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (conditioning) starting in Wednesday's lineup, Corey Kispert to bench
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (conditioning) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beal will make his return after Washington's star missed five games for health protocol and conditioning reasons. In 34.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beal to score 36.3 FanDuel points. Beal's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Magic starting Mo Bamba for inactive Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bamba will make his first start this season after Wendell Carter Jr. was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 27.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bamba to score 29.7 FanDuel points. Bamba's projection includes 12.3...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful Friday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is doubtful for Friday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith is going to sit a fourth straight game. LaMelo Ball injured his ankle again Wednesday, so Smith will have a starting role waiting for him when he returns. Terry Rozier will see an uptick in usage and Theo Maledon will have more minutes available.
numberfire.com
Raptors starting Fred VanVleet (illness) for inactive Otto Porter (toe) on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. After a two game absence with an illness, VanVleet will make his 11th start this season. In 36.6 expected minutes, our models project VanVleet to score 39.6 FanDuel points. VanVleet's Wednesday projection includes 20.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (health protocols) likely out for Nuggets again Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (health protocols) is not expected to play Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, per head coach Michael Malone. Malone said the Nuggets will wait to make a final decision, but Gordon is headed for a second straight absence. Jeff Green started in place of Gordon on Wednesday and scored 10 points (2-5 field goals, 6-6 free throws) with 2 rebounds in 28 minutes. He will likely make another start on Friday if Gordon is out and Zeke Nnaji could play more minutes.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) available on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As expected, Antetokounmpo is available and will play against Cleveland on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.7 minutes against the Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo's Wednesday projection includes 30.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 56.7...
numberfire.com
Dean Wade (knee) out for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Wade has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Bucks on Wednesday. His next chance to return will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will play against Milwaukee on Friday.
numberfire.com
Jrue Holiday (ankle) questionable for Bucks on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (right ankle sprain) is questionable to play Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Holiday was absent for the past four games. If he returns, Jevon Carter or MarJon Beauchamp will move back to the second unit and they will both lose playing time. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Nikola Jovic for Bam Adebayo (knee) on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jovic will make his first start this season after Bam Adebayo was held out with a knee ailment. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jovic's FanDuel salary stands at $3,500.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Derrick White for Marcus Smart (ankle) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. White will make his 11th start this season after Marcus Smart was held out with an ankle injury. In 34.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to score 31.2 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 13.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (knee) questionable Friday for Miami
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (knee) is questionable for Friday against the Washington Wizards. Martin has started every game except the one he was suspended for this season. Duncan Robinson figures to be the primary beneficiary if Martin is out on Friday. numberFire's models project Martin for 34.9 minutes...
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (illness) active for Trail Blazers' Thursday matchup versus Nets
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (illness) will play in Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. After a two game absence with an illness, Winslow will make his return on Thursday night. In 23.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 7.7 points,...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 11/17/22: Why the Blazers Should Cover at Home
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis is dealing with tightness in his lower back and is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against Detroit. Davis' Friday projection includes 20.3 points,...
Comments / 0