Salem-area home prices fall 2.6% in October with houses for sale in high demand

A typical Marion County home listed for $479,900 in October, down 2.6% from the previous month's $492,496, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in October was up about 11.9% from October 2021. Marion County's median home was 1,848 square feet for a listed price of $274 per square foot.

The Marion County market was busy, with a median 47 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 44 days on market. The market added 424 new home listings in October, compared with the 516 added in October 2021. The market ended the month with some 683 listings of homes for sale.

High interest rates are making mortgage payments more expensive. With prevailing mortgage rates and 20% down, the mortgage payment on Marion County's median home would cost $2,575 per month, not including insurance, closing fees, homeowner association dues or other costs, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis. A month earlier, the median home mortgage would have cost $2,542. A year earlier, the median home mortgage would have cost $1,473.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Polk County home prices

Polk County's home prices fell slightly, to a median $499,900, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 57 days, from 55 days a month earlier. The typical 1,833-square-foot house had a list price of $275 per square foot.

Across metro Salem, median home prices fell to $489,000, down 1.6% from a month earlier. The median home had 1,842 square feet, at a list price of $274 per square foot.

Across all of Oregon, median home prices were $549,000, falling 0.2% from a month earlier. The median Oregon home for sale had 1,864 square feet at list price of $300 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $425,000, down 0.5% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,876 square feet, listed at $218 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.