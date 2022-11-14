ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Kalamazoo-area prep football predictions: Will Martin and Mendon deliver state titles?

KALAMAZOO, MI – The road to the football state championship game is a long one, both literally and figuratively for 8-player finalists Martin and Mendon. After winter weight lifting, sweat-soaked summer two-a-days, nine regular season games and three playoff contests, the two Kalamazoo-area teams are embarking on a seven-hour journey north to the Superior Dome in Marquette for Saturday’s 8-player Division 1 and 2 state championship games.
MENDON, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area football picks: D2 state semifinal between No. 1 Dexter and No. 4 GR FHC

We’re so close to the end of the high school football season and that means the stakes are higher than ever for the remaining playoff teams. Dexter and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central are two teams that have certainly earned the right to be one game away from playing for a state championship in Division 2 and Saturday’s semifinal showdown should be one for the history books.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State tops No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime thriller

INDIANAPOLIS — Five days ago, Michigan State played 40 minutes against a top-five team but left in heartbreak. On Tuesday, the Spartans played 50 minutes against a top-five team, and this time came out with a statement win. Michigan State pulled away in the second overtime session as it...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Newcomers shine in blowout win, as Michigan basketball builds depth

NEW YORK -- Michigan pummeled Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, 90-61, easily Michigan’s best all-around performance of this young season. The Wolverines are 3-0 and will try to stay perfect and capture a trophy on Thursday night against the winner of the Arizona State-VCU game, which tipped on the Barclays Center floor before Michigan was done with its postgame press conference.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

#22 Michigan vs. Pittsburgh predictions NCAAB picks Wednesday, 11/16

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan basketball grabbed their second straight victory to start the season last Friday night against Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates. It was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy