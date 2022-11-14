Read full article on original website
Our 10 favorite photos from the snow-filled Western-Central rivalry football game
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI - While the temperatures in mid-Michigan dropped, so did the snow. Central Michigan hosted their rival Western Michigan during Week 12 of college football on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for an ESPN “MACtion” game. Heavy snowfall covered the field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium the first half of...
MLive.com
Dexter football motivated by chance to make first-ever state title appearance
DEXTER – Normally, Phil Jacobs’ main concern would be making sure his team was focused heading into a big game. But that hasn’t been the case for the Dexter football coach this season and heading into the biggest game in program history.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area prep football predictions: Will Martin and Mendon deliver state titles?
KALAMAZOO, MI – The road to the football state championship game is a long one, both literally and figuratively for 8-player finalists Martin and Mendon. After winter weight lifting, sweat-soaked summer two-a-days, nine regular season games and three playoff contests, the two Kalamazoo-area teams are embarking on a seven-hour journey north to the Superior Dome in Marquette for Saturday’s 8-player Division 1 and 2 state championship games.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Joey Hauser shines vs. Kentucky after aircraft carrier struggles
INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe Joey Hauser just needed to get a roof over his head. The Michigan State senior forward had a tough outing on Friday aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln when he went 0-for-5 from the field and fouled out in the Spartans’ loss to Gonzaga. The performance...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Elijah Collins has eligibility left, undecided on future
EAST LANSING – Elijah Collins was a high school recruit on his first visit to Michigan State when he stepped in the media room at Spartan Stadium. The fifth-year senior running back was in the same spot on Tuesday when he recalled that moment while looking ahead to what could be his final game at Spartan Stadium.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Xavier Henderson reflects on ‘long road’ before final home game
EAST LANSING – Michigan State had just blown a 25-point lead at home in a loss to Illinois for a fourth straight defeat. That was three years ago this month. Following the game, safety Xavier Henderson returned to the team hotel to pick up his car and sat inside while crying for five minutes.
MLive.com
WMU men’s soccer team exudes confidence heading into program’s 3rd NCAA tournament
KALAMAZOO, MI – The Western Michigan men’s soccer team showed its swagger by signing the school’s fight song on Akron’s home field after knocking off the perennial Mid-American Conference power in Saturday’s league tournament finals. Now, the Broncos are confident they can defeat anybody in...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Christian volleyball outlasts Shelby in D3 state quarterfinals
HUDSONVILLE – The Kalamazoo Christian volleyball team didn’t panic when they fell behind 1-0 to Shelby in the opening set of the Division 3 state quarterfinals on Tuesday night from Hudsonville Unity Christian High School. The Comets went right back to business to win Sets 2 and 3...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: A ‘program win’ vs. Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS – There was plenty to be said about Michigan State’s Tuesday night win over No. 4 Kentucky. The Spartans topped the No. 4 Wildcats in double overtime after Malik Hall extended the game twice with dunks in the final seconds of regulation and overtime. Here’s a sampling...
MLive.com
‘Just finish’: Michigan State breaks through vs. Kentucky with execution
INDIANAPOLIS – The first time this season that Tyson Walker had a chance to make a shot and beat a top-five team, he slipped. In the waning seconds of the Spartans game vs. No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday, Walker took a pass at the 3-point line with his team down by one but lost his footing and couldn’t get a shot off.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area football picks: D2 state semifinal between No. 1 Dexter and No. 4 GR FHC
We’re so close to the end of the high school football season and that means the stakes are higher than ever for the remaining playoff teams. Dexter and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central are two teams that have certainly earned the right to be one game away from playing for a state championship in Division 2 and Saturday’s semifinal showdown should be one for the history books.
MLive.com
Michigan State LB Ben VanSumeren plans to forgo final season of eligibility
EAST LANSING – After five seasons in college split between two rival schools, Ben VanSumeren is ready to move on. The Michigan State linebacker has a year of eligibility left but plans on this being his final season with the Spartans as he pursues the NFL. “It went by...
MLive.com
Saline volleyball defeats Gull Lake, reaches state semifinals for first time in 38 years
When Saline defeated three of the state’s best volleyball teams at a mid-September tournament, it recalibrated the team’s expectations and put Battle Creek in its crosshairs. Two months later, the Hornets realized their potential and will be heading to the Cereal City for the Division 1 state semifinals.
MLive.com
Balanced, efficient offense propels Michigan past Pitt, into Legends Classic title game
NEW YORK -- Michigan dominated the second half on Wednesday night. As a result, the Wolverines will play for a championship on Thursday night. Michigan blew out Pittsburgh 91-60 in the Legends Classic at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and will play the winner of Arizona State and VCU for the title.
MLive.com
Michigan State tops No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime thriller
INDIANAPOLIS — Five days ago, Michigan State played 40 minutes against a top-five team but left in heartbreak. On Tuesday, the Spartans played 50 minutes against a top-five team, and this time came out with a statement win. Michigan State pulled away in the second overtime session as it...
MLive.com
5 things to know heading into Michigan’s 2022 high school volleyball final four
For Michigan’s best high school volleyball teams, all roads lead to Battle Creek, where Kellogg Arena hosts the state’s volleyball semifinals for the 16th consecutive year. It was a long and grueling journey, but one that was certainly worth the sacrifice for the remaining 16 teams, who will...
MLive.com
Newcomers shine in blowout win, as Michigan basketball builds depth
NEW YORK -- Michigan pummeled Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, 90-61, easily Michigan’s best all-around performance of this young season. The Wolverines are 3-0 and will try to stay perfect and capture a trophy on Thursday night against the winner of the Arizona State-VCU game, which tipped on the Barclays Center floor before Michigan was done with its postgame press conference.
New Kzoo basketball team to play at Wings Event Center
On Wednesday, Kalamazoo's newest basketball team made a slew of announcements, including where they will call home.
MLive.com
#22 Michigan vs. Pittsburgh predictions NCAAB picks Wednesday, 11/16
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan basketball grabbed their second straight victory to start the season last Friday night against Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates. It was a...
