ComicBook
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Details Why Rick Prime is So Scary (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty Season 6 kicked off with the mysterious debut of a brand new villain, and one of the co-creators behind the series has opened up about what makes Rick Prime such a terrifying new foe! The sixth season of the series carried with it the weight of not only the fallout of Evil Morty's grand plan at the end of the fifth season, but ushered in a whole new kind of era where the series seemed to be more fine tuned into the grander serialized canon that fans have really attached to in the later seasons especially.
Netflix Set to Expand The Sandman with New Episodes
More installments of The Sandman are coming. After debuting on Netflix back in August, the comic book series adaptation has finally been renewed for more episodes. The streamer announced that the world of the series "will continue to expand" and adapt stories from other graphic novels in The Sandman series, though episode count and story details are being kept secret for now.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Showrunner Teases Rick Prime's Return (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty took things to a whole new level with the first episode of the sixth season by introducing a major new villain to the series, and the showrunner behind the series is teasing that we will get to see Rick Prime return to the action soon enough! Following the end of the fifth season teasing that Evil Morty would be leaving Rick's multiverse for a while, fans were instead introduced to a new major villain with Rick Prime's full debut in the series. But unlike the other villains we have seen before, Rick Prime has some major ties to our Rick's own past.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Dead City Reveals First Footage
Hey, I'm Walkin' Dead here! Maggie and Negan take Manhattan in the first footage from The Walking Dead: Dead City, AMC's New York-set Walking Dead spin-off. During the flagship show's final New York Comic Con panel in October, the network released first-look images showing Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in post-apocalyptic NYC, setting an April 2023 air date for the new series from showrunner Eli Jorné. Now AMC has revealed the first footage from TWD: Dead City in a new "in-production" teaser that aired during the final episodes of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with its November 20th series finale. Watch the teaser below.
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
wegotthiscovered.com
Every ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off currently in development
12 years and 11 seasons later, AMC’s hit show about zombies The Walking Dead will air its final episode on Sunday, Nov. 20. While fans may understandably be sad to see one of their favorite shows go off the air, they’ll have plenty of spin-offs to watch in the near future. Three Walking Dead spin-off shows have already begun (or finished) airing, starting with 2015’s Fear of the Walking Dead which is now already on its eighth season and there are another three spin-off series currently being developed.
AMC may have just spoiled 2 big reveals for the 'The Walking Dead' series finale in newly released photos
AMC dropped a bunch of teaser images for its final episode. Fans quickly noticed something that shouldn't have been in the background of one photo.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
ComicBook
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Star Reacts to Jerry's Cronenberg Evolution (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty has been tying more directly into the overall canon and past of the series with the first episodes of Season 6 so far, and the star behind Jerry Smith opened up about bringing back the much more evolved version of the character seen in the Cronenberg Dimension! The sixth season kicked off with the most explosive episode in the series thus far as it not only introduced a major new villain to the series, but it revisited some key locations from the past. With a surprising revisit to Morty's original universe, fans also got to see a whole new kind of Jerry.
Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 release date: When does the show return to Adult Swim and E4?
A look ahead to the second half of Rick and Morty season 6
TVLine Items: Resident Alien Order Cut, ODAAT Vet Joins Goldbergs and More
Could this be a bad omen for Resident Alien? The order for the Syfy series’ upcoming third season has been reduced from 12 episodes to 8, our sister site Deadline reports. The show, which stars Alan Tudyk, consisted of 10 episodes in its first season, while Season 2 was split up into two halves, totaling 16 installments. The series received a 12-episode renewal for Season 3 in July, ahead of its return for the back half of Season 2, which saw a ratings decline, per Deadline. For scoop on what’s ahead in the abbreviated third season, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A...
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Closer Look at Aizawa's New Design
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially brought Sosuke Aizen back to the franchise with the newest episode of the anime, and the series is celebrating by offering a new look at the villain's updated design for the final arc! Now that the anime is officially taking on the long awaited final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga, fans are getting to see many of the characters, fights, and moments they have been waiting to see play out for a long time. The final arc brings back many familiar faces, and some of these returns are definitely more welcome than the others.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
