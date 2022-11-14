The Instagram influencer who's glad she got cancer

Good morning, friend. This is Tennessean storytelling columnist Brad Schmitt.

About eight years ago, medical sales consultant Alyssa Rosenheck sat down to dinner with her boyfriend at the cozy Red Pony restaurant just off the square in Franklin, Tenn.

His opening line: "You have a tumor growing out of your neck. How have you not seen that?"

The growth turned out to be cancer, which, of course, scared the hell out of Rosenheck. It also turned out to be the catalyst to turning her life upside down and pursuing an entirely different career.

Rosenheck survived with just a scar on her neck. She also launched a photography career and an inspirational Instagram page that has more than 82,000 followers.

I spent several hours in her Green Hills home, hearing about the transformation from stressed out corporate climber to spiritually fulfilled creative.

"It was like a rebirth," she said. "It felt like finally giving myself permission to heal all of it. Take stock from my childhood, the corporate coma I was in and what I wanted my life to look like and actively creating that life for myself."

