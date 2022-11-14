Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOV 9
The season of giving and holiday cheer is also the season of eating
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Health Resolutions don't normally start until after the holidays, but now different Jefferson County entities are looking to help Ohioans stay healthy during the holiday season. The season of giving and holiday cheer is also the season of eating. According to National Library of Medicine,...
WTOV 9
Wooden Heart Follies inspired by Steubenville's Nutcracker Village
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Wooden Heart Follies is a musical inspired by nutcrackers just like these in the Nutcracker Village in Steubenville. And now, they're cracking down on rehearsals to get ready for their big performances. It’s a musical playwright and director duo - John and Von Holmes -...
Ohio high school band members are headed to the Macy’s Parade
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As you settle down to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, three Ohio Valley residents will be especially worth watching. They are members of the Union Local High School Band. These students, two juniors and a senior, are talented, dedicated musicians. They were accepted from a nationwide pool of applicants, […]
WTOV 9
Main Street Bank awards winners of annual Christmas Billboard design contest
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It's the time of year where Christmas artwork from middle schoolers is on display throughout the valley. The contest is open to nine area middle schools. Each school received $500 for their art program and each winning student received a $50 gift card, a trophy, and tickets for their families to attend the Symphony on Ice.
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
WTOV 9
Christmas on the Plaza helps usher in sounds, sights of the season
WHEELING, W.Va. — Christmas on the Plaza has returned to Wheeling, and everyone is getting in the holiday spirit. "Out inaugural year was 2019,” explained Michele Rejonis, marketing and community relations specialist for the city. “We felt every city should have an official light up night. Of course, we had to take a year off in 2020, but we got a tremendous response from the community in 2019 so it's something that we have tried to build on every year."
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
East Liverpool business works to fight against hunger
It's going to be a soup kitchen like atmosphere for people in the county at United Way.
WTOV 9
Salvation Army of Brooke and Hancock counties prepping for food distribution
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Salvation Army is getting ready to pack its food boxes for the families who signed up in order to supplement their holiday dinners this holiday season. "This Friday, we will be doing our distribution out of Weirton and New Cumberland, and Monday, we will...
Meeting to discuss landfill in Columbiana County
It all deals with a proposal from Vogal Holdings Inc.
WTOV 9
Bethlehem Apostolic Temple hosting food basket giveaway
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple will host its 32nd annual food basket giveaway for Thanksgiving on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will start at 11 a.m. and it is first come, first served. Everyone who is in need is invited out and there is no requirement to receive the basket.
visitsteubenville.com
The Lights at Steubenville’s Nutcracker Village
When the organizers of Historic Fort Steuben and the creative artisans at Nelson’s of Steubenville came up with a holiday event to display life-sized nutcrackers as a way to reinvigorate the downtown and boost the morale of the citizens of Steubenville, they were stumped at first on how to illuminate the unique creations. For the first year, there were only about 35 nutcrackers arrayed in Fort Steuben Park and lit up by floodlights on extension cords staked all around the grounds. “It was a real concern that someone would trip over them,” explained Jerry Barilla, president of Historic Fort Steuben. “And we didn’t know how and if people would respond to this new event.”
cranberryeagle.com
Daughter scrambles to find care for dad after closure announced
When her mother suffered a serious fall last year at her Weirton, W.Va., home and died 20 days later, Heather Amos-Yeo went through the many steps to arrange accommodations near her Middlesex Township home for her father, Bob Amos. Amos, 80, was diagnosed with dementia almost 20 years ago, but...
West Virginia’s Fiesta Tableware approves union contract
The West Virginia-based business, Fiesta Tableware Company, announced a new contract with members of the United Steel Workers International Union.
akronlife.com
Don Drumm's Ray of Light
Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
WTOV 9
Groundbreaking for Trinity Health System's St. Clairsville facility pushed back
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Back in May, Trinity Health System announced a new hospital coming to St. Clairsville and they wanted to break ground this year. That's not going to happen, but progress is still being made on the building's development. “We were still working with the final plan...
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
WTOV 9
Will the holiday parade and Streetscape project be able to co-exist in the future?
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade is a holiday staple in downtown Wheeling. But with current road conditions getting worse and construction projects upcoming, what does its future hold?. The 37-year tradition is important to the community, but with multiple road construction projects, being...
WTOV 9
Lights, parades, football games add up to big economic impact for Wheeling, Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It's a magical time of year, where Christmas lights, parades, and football draw people into Wheeling and Ohio County and help jumpstart the local economy. "The next 25 days are perhaps some of the most significant calendar times as far as visitors," said Frank O’Brien,...
WTOV 9
Announcements continue to be rolled out for Capitol Theatre in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — Capitol Theatre in Wheeling has had a big week of announcements as new entertainment is set to play. Some of the acts include comedian Rodney Carrington, 'Am I the Only One' singer Aaron Lewis, three new Broadway acts and performing this weekend are country music singers Dallas Moore, Ashley Best and Craig Hendricks.
Comments / 0