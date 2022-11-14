ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

WTOV 9

The season of giving and holiday cheer is also the season of eating

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Health Resolutions don't normally start until after the holidays, but now different Jefferson County entities are looking to help Ohioans stay healthy during the holiday season. The season of giving and holiday cheer is also the season of eating. According to National Library of Medicine,...
WTOV 9

Wooden Heart Follies inspired by Steubenville's Nutcracker Village

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Wooden Heart Follies is a musical inspired by nutcrackers just like these in the Nutcracker Village in Steubenville. And now, they're cracking down on rehearsals to get ready for their big performances. It’s a musical playwright and director duo - John and Von Holmes -...
WDTN

Ohio high school band members are headed to the Macy’s Parade

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As you settle down to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, three Ohio Valley residents will be especially worth watching. They are members of the Union Local High School Band. These students, two juniors and a senior, are talented, dedicated musicians. They were accepted from a nationwide pool of applicants, […]
WTOV 9

Main Street Bank awards winners of annual Christmas Billboard design contest

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It's the time of year where Christmas artwork from middle schoolers is on display throughout the valley. The contest is open to nine area middle schools. Each school received $500 for their art program and each winning student received a $50 gift card, a trophy, and tickets for their families to attend the Symphony on Ice.
WTOV 9

Christmas on the Plaza helps usher in sounds, sights of the season

WHEELING, W.Va. — Christmas on the Plaza has returned to Wheeling, and everyone is getting in the holiday spirit. "Out inaugural year was 2019,” explained Michele Rejonis, marketing and community relations specialist for the city. “We felt every city should have an official light up night. Of course, we had to take a year off in 2020, but we got a tremendous response from the community in 2019 so it's something that we have tried to build on every year."
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WTOV 9

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple hosting food basket giveaway

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple will host its 32nd annual food basket giveaway for Thanksgiving on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will start at 11 a.m. and it is first come, first served. Everyone who is in need is invited out and there is no requirement to receive the basket.
visitsteubenville.com

The Lights at Steubenville’s Nutcracker Village

When the organizers of Historic Fort Steuben and the creative artisans at Nelson’s of Steubenville came up with a holiday event to display life-sized nutcrackers as a way to reinvigorate the downtown and boost the morale of the citizens of Steubenville, they were stumped at first on how to illuminate the unique creations. For the first year, there were only about 35 nutcrackers arrayed in Fort Steuben Park and lit up by floodlights on extension cords staked all around the grounds. “It was a real concern that someone would trip over them,” explained Jerry Barilla, president of Historic Fort Steuben. “And we didn’t know how and if people would respond to this new event.”
cranberryeagle.com

Daughter scrambles to find care for dad after closure announced

When her mother suffered a serious fall last year at her Weirton, W.Va., home and died 20 days later, Heather Amos-Yeo went through the many steps to arrange accommodations near her Middlesex Township home for her father, Bob Amos. Amos, 80, was diagnosed with dementia almost 20 years ago, but...
akronlife.com

Don Drumm's Ray of Light

Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
WTOV 9

Announcements continue to be rolled out for Capitol Theatre in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — Capitol Theatre in Wheeling has had a big week of announcements as new entertainment is set to play. Some of the acts include comedian Rodney Carrington, 'Am I the Only One' singer Aaron Lewis, three new Broadway acts and performing this weekend are country music singers Dallas Moore, Ashley Best and Craig Hendricks.
