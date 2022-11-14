A man is hospitalized after his wheelchair was hit by an SUV Sunday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:15 p.m. the man was crossing Southeast Stephens Street in the 900 block when his blankets got stuck in his wheelchair and he subsequently was hit by the vehicle. The driver helped the man get back into his wheelchair, and left the scene after being told that the victim was okay.

