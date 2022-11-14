ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandon, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

2022 Festival of Lights tickets on sale; display opens November 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tickets are now on sale for the 30th season of the Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights, "one of the most recognizable and beloved events in Douglas County," organizers said in a press release. Launched by the Roseburg Rotary Club in 1993, the Festival continues to feature...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Senior center issues plea for tarps, tents and volunteers

ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release issued by the City of Roseburg, Roseburg Senior Center volunteers are reaching out to the public for help with donations of tarps, tents, sleeping bags, and able-bodied volunteers. The senior center at 1614 SE Stephens Street is providing space overnight as a...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Coast Guard to welcome Bay Area residents on base

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Coast Guard Sector North Bend takes steps to reconnect with the North Bend and Coos Bay communities. This Saturday, they'll host an open house at 2000 Connecticut Ave, North Bend from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to walk onto the campus...
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Van crashes into Roseburg restaurant, 5 injured

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Late Tuesday afternoon, November 15, five people were injured after the fire department says a driver crashed through the front of a Roseburg restaurant. This happened at approximately 3:30 p.m., at Seven Thai on Garden Valley Boulevard. According to the fire department, a 94-year-old driver hit...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Babysitter charged in the death of Coos County infant

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Myrtle Point woman has been charged with manslaughter in the "abusive head trauma" death of an infant in her care. In a press release, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says that on Monday, November 14, 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele called 911 to report that the 10-month-old boy she was caring for "was not breathing normally and that the child's eyes 'were not responding in a normal manner'.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg encourages flood insurance ahead of cold, wet winter

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The city of Roseburg is encouraging homeowners to invest in flood insurance to protect their homes ahead of a winter that is predicted to be colder and wetter than usual. The city of Roseburg says flooding can happen anywhere rain or snow falls, not just in floodplains...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER WHEELCHAIR HIT BY SUV

A man is hospitalized after his wheelchair was hit by an SUV Sunday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:15 p.m. the man was crossing Southeast Stephens Street in the 900 block when his blankets got stuck in his wheelchair and he subsequently was hit by the vehicle. The driver helped the man get back into his wheelchair, and left the scene after being told that the victim was okay.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOUR VEHICLE WRECK

Two people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report at 3:00 p.m. a 28-year old Riddle man was operating his pickup in the 3000 block of Riddle Bypass Road when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a pickup in the parking lot. That caused the vehicle hit to slam into two other pickups.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg man arrested after pointing gun at another, deputies say

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man was arrested Wednesday after pointing a gun at his boss over a dispute about pay, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. According to the DCSO, at about 11 a.m. on November 17, 911 dispatchers heard a call from a business on Old Highway 99 South alleging that a man had pointed a gun at the site manager after a dispute about non-payment for services. The DCSO said the caller told them the man, Don Wesley Hartline, 77, had left in a vehicle. The DCSO said deputies responded to the area and started searching for Hartline.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Sheriff's Office mourns K-9 Raven

The Coos County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9's, Raven. Sergeant Adam Slater says Raven was being seen for an intestinal obstruction after she became ill Tuesday night. Her handler, Sergeant Jon Boswell, rushed her to Hanson Meekins Animal Hospital for surgery, but she...
COOS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy