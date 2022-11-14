Read full article on original website
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
cw34.com
Police say Monday shootings of two young people are connected
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police say an 8-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon is now out of the hospital. The girl, whose name police have not released, was released Tuesday night from St. Mary's Medical Center. Police say she was...
2 masked men wanted in armed home invasion in Belle Glade
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two masked men who held up a home at gunpoint.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
BSO’s burglary apprehension team arrests high-end auto theft crew
Proactive enforcement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) and regional law enforcement partners led to the arrest of three men from an auto theft crew, the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars cash. According...
cw34.com
Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
cw34.com
Van in suspected DUI crash ends 2,000 feet away 'missing the driver side wheel & assembly'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The van involved in a crash was found about 2,000 feet away from the impact and before the night was over, its driver was facing a DUI charge. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote about the scene on N....
shoredailynews.com
Palm Beach man charged in high speed chase incident
According to Sheriff Todd Wessells and Sheriff David Doughty on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., deputies with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on Lankford Highway in the area of Latimer Siding Road near Kiptopeke for reckless driving.
cw34.com
Reward for vandal who spray-painted hate messages raised to $15,000
WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — There's now a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever spray-painted antisemitic and racist messages in Weston. CBS12 News reported the vandalism on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to...
cw34.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
NBC Miami
Teen Driver in Oakland Park Crash That Left Woman Dead to Be Charged as Adult
A 15-year-old who was fleeing police in a stolen car when he caused a crash in Oakland Park that killed a mother of three will be charged as an adult. Prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that the case will be direct filed, meaning the teen will be charged as an adult, in the August 28 crash that killed 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano.
cw34.com
Multiple shootings along Congress Avenue spark investigations in 3 communities
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting near a Walmart led to one person going to the hospital and multiple crime scenes under investigation in Lake Park, Riviera Beach, and Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting just after 10:30 a.m....
cw34.com
Deputy had to find out which of 3 brothers hit another in the head with a beer bottle
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Luckily, sibling rivalry doesn't often go this far. A fight among three brothers led a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to their home in Lake Worth Beach to find out who started the spat. there was dried blood on his...
WSVN-TV
2 multi-vehicle crash scenes in Fort Lauderdale; 1 involves BSO deputy, the other injured child, mail carrier
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating two multi-vehicle crashes that happened several blocks apart in Fort Lauderdale, one that sent a child and a mail carrier to the hospital and another involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy. At one of the crash sites, at the intersection of...
cw34.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, the 29-year-old woman was walking south in the middle of SW Savona Boulevard when a driver in a Chevrolet Malibu struck them around 1:40 a.m.
Deputies investigate shooting at Lake Park intersection
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a shooting at Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road in Lake Park.
4 suspects face charges after 19 French bulldogs stolen in Port St. Lucie
Police in Port St. Lucie say that four people were identified in connection with a home burglary and theft of 19 French bulldogs earlier this month.
WPTV
Deputies investigate apparent shooting near Walmart in Lake Park
LAKE PARK, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an apparent shooting outside a Walmart in Lake Park. According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, paramedics were dispatched to a shooting call on Congress Avenue between Silver Beach Road and Park Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m.
Still unanswered questions in West Palm Beach pair of shootings
West Palm Beach police are still investigating a pair of connected shootings that happened just blocks apart Monday.
cbs12.com
Worker crushed by trains in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A railroad worker was killed after being crushed between two train cars in South Bay on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Miami Canal Road near Rogers Road around 6:55 a.m. The worker was crushed between two train...
cbs12.com
Man dead after being ejected from scooter during crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after he was ejected from his scooter during a crash on Tuesday, November 8. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Trevor Grill was driving a 2020 YNGF Scooter in the left lane of Lyons Road just after 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2021 Tesla Model Y that was stuck in traffic.
WPBF News 25
Man undergoing surgery after being found shot in Lake Park
LAKE PARK, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday morning in Lake Park. Around 10:43 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road. Upon arrival they located an abandoned vehicle that had been hit by gunfire.
