Virginia decision to play Coastal Carolina TBD as campus tries to heal

The University of Virginia has not yet decided whether to play Saturday’s nonconference home football game against Coastal Carolina in the wake of the shooting deaths of three members of the team on Sunday night. “We’ll make it together,” athletic director Carla Williams said Tuesday at a press conference....
