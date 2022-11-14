ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally beaten with wooden board in Queens supported wife, baby in Guatemala: family

By Amy Yensi
PIX11
 3 days ago

QUEENS (PIX11) — A 23-year-old man beaten to death in Queens had been in New York for less than two years, family told PIX11 News on Monday.

Esvin Vasquez came to the US from Guatemala, his brother-in-law said. Vasquez was working at a furniture store to support his wife and baby back home.

He was assaulted outside a BP gas station on Junction Boulevard at around 2:09 a.m. on Sunday. The victim was struck in the head with the wooden board and taken to the hospital, where he died, according to the NYPD.

Wooden boards, similar to the one used in the deadly attack, could be seen hours later along nearby Northern Boulevard, which is undergoing roadwork.

Vasquez never got into trouble, didn’t know anyone in the group and had no enemies, family members said.

Family members have expressed frustration over the investigation. They want police to share more information on the suspects with the public. Vasquez’ brother-in-law said police have surveillance images, but they want more witnesses. The family has urged anyone with information to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11

PIX11

