Hurley girls basketball returns three lettermen from last season’s 10-win team. That group includes Ashlee Robertson, Jaema Schimmels and Madison Conrad. “Ashlee Robertson led us in rebounding and steals. She is very athletic and always gives 100%,” said Hurley head coach Joey Little. “Jaema Schimmels and Madison Conrad should step up and be leaders. They both started 95% of the games last year and have played many varsity minutes. Ashlee leads by example, always working hard and wanting to learn. Jaema and Madison always shows up to practice and they are always willing to stay later to work on their game.”

HURLEY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO