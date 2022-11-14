ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Stonington Police celebrate promotions

By Sarah Gordon
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
Stonington ― The police department celebrated the promotions of four of its members during a ceremony at the Mystic Seaport Museum’s Meeting House on Monday.

The Board of Police Commissioners and Chief Jay DelGrosso promoted Captain Todd Olson to deputy chief, Lt. Bryan Schneider to captain, Sgt. Timothy Marley to lieutenant and Officer Ryan Rodgers to sergeant.

“This is a great day for the department,” said DelGrosso as he spoke to the crowd in the packed Meeting House, “and we’re lucky to celebrate in such an amazing space in our community.”

WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk

Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
NORWALK, CT
