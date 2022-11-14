Stonington Police celebrate promotions

Stonington ― The police department celebrated the promotions of four of its members during a ceremony at the Mystic Seaport Museum’s Meeting House on Monday.

The Board of Police Commissioners and Chief Jay DelGrosso promoted Captain Todd Olson to deputy chief, Lt. Bryan Schneider to captain, Sgt. Timothy Marley to lieutenant and Officer Ryan Rodgers to sergeant.

“This is a great day for the department,” said DelGrosso as he spoke to the crowd in the packed Meeting House, “and we’re lucky to celebrate in such an amazing space in our community.”