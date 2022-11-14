ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Two hospitalized following crash in East Long Beach

By Laura Anaya-Morga
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

Two women were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in East Long Beach, police said.

The crash happened around 12:32 p.m. in the area of Wardlow Road and Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, police officers and Long Beach fire personnel located two vehicles that had been overturned and two women trapped inside. The Long Beach Fire Department assisted in extricating the two women out of their vehicles using the “Jaws of life,” Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson Brian Fisk said.

Fire personnel transported the two women to a local hospital, one with non-life-threatening injuries, said Fisk. The other woman was not severely injured but received basic life support, said Fisk.

Officers are currently on scene as they investigate the cause of the crash. Northbound traffic on Bellflower boulevard was temporarily closed but has since been reopened, according to LBPD spokesperson Brandon Fahey.

The post Two hospitalized following crash in East Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Person shot near 405 Freeway in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. - All northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Torrance were shut down for nearly three hours Thursday as California Highway Patrol investigated a shooting. According to CHP, a person was shot near the Crenshaw off-ramp to the 405. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally struck by car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was struck by a vehicle and killed in Long Beach Wednesday. The collision was reported at about 3:20 a.m. in the area of East Seventh Street and Rose Avenue, near Luther Burbank Elementary School, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Authorities responding...
LONG BEACH, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway

First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

Breaking News: 24 Victims Injured in Whittier Crash

This morning, Nov. 16, a car slammed into a group of recruits on a morning run off of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Mills Ave. At least 24 victims have been reported to be injured, with 11 of these individuals reported to be in critical condition. According to Debbie...
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Garden Grove man convicted of deadly DUI crash in Huntington Beach

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was convicted Wednesday of an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach. Victor Manuel Romero, who has a prior conviction for drunk driving, was convicted of second-degree murder and hit-and-run causing permanent and serious injury. He was convicted of killing 33-year-old transient Raymond MacDonald.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot by police during traffic stop in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in Santa Ana during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department.
SANTA ANA, CA
Long Beach Post

UPDATE: 25 law enforcement recruits injured when SUV plows into group on training run

The 75-member training class included recruits from the sheriff's department and various other law enforcement agencies, and those who were injured included two each from the Bell and Glendale police departments and one from the Pasadena Police Department. The rest were all sheriff's department trainees. The post UPDATE: 25 law enforcement recruits injured when SUV plows into group on training run appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

2 Homes, Multiple Vehicles Burn in 3rd Alarm Fontana Fire

Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Firefighters battled a third alarm blaze that burned two structures and engulfed multiple vehicles just before midnight Tuesday, Nov. 15. San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles on fire to the rear of the 15800 block of Boyle Avenue in the city of Fontana.
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist injured in Long Beach hit-and-run dies

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A bicyclist struck by a car earlier this month in Long Beach has died at a hospital, and police Monday sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. Samuel Juarez Rivera, 71, of Long Beach was injured at about 6:25 a.m. Nov. 4...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LA deputies shoot and kill man with knives in Santa Clarita

An allegedly armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said Thursday.The shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday during a "possible burglary in progress" near  the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau told City News Service.The suspect was reportedly armed with two knives and lunged at deputies and one deputy opened fire on him, according to a sheriff's statement.Deputies said they recovered two knives at the scene.Only one deputy was involved in the shooting, Serna said.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy