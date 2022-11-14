Two hospitalized following crash in East Long Beach

Two women were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in East Long Beach, police said.

The crash happened around 12:32 p.m. in the area of Wardlow Road and Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, police officers and Long Beach fire personnel located two vehicles that had been overturned and two women trapped inside. The Long Beach Fire Department assisted in extricating the two women out of their vehicles using the “Jaws of life,” Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson Brian Fisk said.

Fire personnel transported the two women to a local hospital, one with non-life-threatening injuries, said Fisk. The other woman was not severely injured but received basic life support, said Fisk.

Officers are currently on scene as they investigate the cause of the crash. Northbound traffic on Bellflower boulevard was temporarily closed but has since been reopened, according to LBPD spokesperson Brandon Fahey.

