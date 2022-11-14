Columbus schools to change all bus routes

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Columbus City Schools announced it will be changing all bus routes for students across the city.

According to the district , nearly every student who currently takes the bus to their school in Columbus, including city schools and charter/non-public schools, will likely have a new driver, pick-up and/or drop-off times, or a new bus stop location — or all of the above.

The changes, which will take effect Jan. 3 after the winter break, are the result of the district changing routing software, the district said in a statement.

In a tweet , the district called the changes “unprecedented.”

The district transports approximately 38,000 students daily.

The district used the AlphaRoute software to start the school year. However, citing a “routing software misstep,” the district will be switching to Versatrans by Tyler Technologies. The district says changing the software will “restore the ability for CCS transportation staff to update bus routes, add or remove riders, and adjust the number of routes to better match the number of available drivers.”

The district expects to alert parents of the new routes by the end of the month. The transportation call center will remain open during the Thanksgiving and winter breaks to answer any questions and can be reached by calling 614-365-5074.

Anyone interested in applying to be a Columbus City Schools bus driver can apply by clicking here.

