ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield house fire caused by cigarette

An exterior fire in Broomfield on Monday was caused by a cigarette. Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, North Metro firefighters responded to a patio fire in the 800 block of Sixth Ave. The fire crew was able to extinguish the fire, however, damage was caused to the exterior of the home. Smoke from the fire entered the house through one window, causing damage, said North Metro spokesperson Sara Farris.
BROOMFIELD, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Out and about: The Lightning Thief comes to Broomfield

November 18-20, 2022: The Lightning Thief (The Percy Jackson Musical) @ Broomfield Auditorium. Performed by youth actors, ages 9-18, for audiences of all ages!. As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure "worthy of the gods" (Time Out New York).
BROOMFIELD, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Relief could be ahead for mortgage rates in Colorado

The U.S. consumer price index for October reported numbers that were lower than expected, and many in Colorado’s mortgage rate market are hopeful those numbers are the beginning of a downward trend, said Alicia Alpenfels, a senior mortgage loan originator with Planet Home Lending in Boulder. “Now that inflation...
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield assessor dispels local property tax misconceptions

Assessor Jay Yamashita is dedicating his time to dispelling misconceptions about Broomfield property taxes and his team’s role in the community. Yamashita worked with the city and county to post a video that explains how property assessments work, and outlines aspects of appraisals that are sometimes misunderstood. “If I...
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy