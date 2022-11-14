Read full article on original website
KVOE
Dr. Alberto Ruiz rounds out finalist interviews for Emporia State provost and vice president for academic affairs position Thursday
Dr. Alberto Ruiz has a number of ideas in the pipeline for how to increase student retention, recruitment and success if he is chosen as the next Emporia State University provost and vice president for academic affairs. Ruiz was the last finalist for the position to make a visit to...
KVOE
Emporia State highlights current Teachers College programs with latest reinvestment announcement
Emporia State University made its latest reinvestment announcement Wednesday — but it wasn’t like others the last two months. Unlike other programs like art, music, business and nursing, where the university announced new or reopened positions along with new programs, ESU made no such announcement for the Teachers College on Wednesday. Instead, ESU used National Educators Week to highlight current teacher education and certification programs for all school levels, as well as its approach of immersing students in classroom training and alternate pathways to get into education. Here’s Dean of the Teachers College and Interim Co-Provost Joan Brewer:
KVOE
Jazz and the Honors Band: Emporia State University Music Department offers a weekend full of music
The Emporia State Music Department is offering a weekend full of music with two upcoming concerts. The department will be collaborating with the United Way for a special fundraising jazz concert Thursday night. The concert starts at 7 pm at Albert Taylor Hall and the entrance is free with a freewill donation accepted.
KU Sports
Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
KVOE
Emporia State’s Conner Lierz a nominee for Gene Upshaw Award
Emporia State offensive lineman Conner Lierz is a nominee for the Gene Upshaw Award. Lierz is one of 33 nominees from across the nation for the award, which honors the top offensive lineman in Division II. He earned first-team All-MIAA honors for the Hornets after being a second-team selection as a junior.
Manhattan-Ogden Schools superintendent to retire
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade has announced his upcoming retirement. USD 383 Director of Communications and School Safety Michele Jones confirms Wade will retire as of June 30, 2023. Wade became the superintendent of USD 383 in 2016 after taking over for Bob Shannon. He had previously served as superintendent for […]
KVOE
USD 253 celebrates American Education Week with annual cookie delivery
American Education Week is fully underway in Emporia. A team of USD 253 Emporia administrators and representatives of Emporia NEA and Emporia State Federal Credit Union stopped by every school and district building as part of the annual cookie delivery. Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says the cookies are a way to recognize the hard work done by teachers and staff in and out of the classroom.
KVOE
New magistrate judge named for Coffey County
A member of Coffey County’s government is now the county’s magistrate judge. Kara Reynolds is currently the executive director of Coffey County Transportation. Reynolds was among four finalists interviewed by the 4th District Nominating Commission earlier this week, including CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness case manager Kraig Kirchner, retired parole officer Rose Rice and Allen County Attorney’s Office legal assistant Cara Bowen.
KVOE
21 members of Emporia State football team named to the All-MIAA team
21 members of the Emporia State football team have been named to the All MIAA team. 6 are first-team selections, receiver Cory Thomas, offensive lineman Conner Lierz, defensive lineman Jordan Williams, linebacker Dawson Hammes, Defensive back Jaedon Pool and punter Ross Brungardt. Receiving 2nd team honors are quarterback Braden Gleason,...
Emporia gazette.com
Growing Up Giving expands to eight schools with Emporia Area Match Day
Elementary school students donated $2,700 to Emporia Area Match Day organizations this year, dividing up their donations as part of the Growing Up Giving campaign. The Emporia Community Foundation introduced Growing Up Giving in 2015 when students in grades 3 - 5 at Village Elementary School participated in Match Day. Students visited the booths of participating organizations and were told they had $100 to divide up among the charities of their choice.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'
Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
KVOE
Emporia State soccer team to face Bemidji State in Regional Championship match
The Emporia State soccer team plays Bemidji State In the NCAA Central Regional Championship match Friday. Coach Bryan Sailer says they will need to take advantage of their opportunities. After defeating Fort Hays in the first round and Central Missouri in the 2nd round Angela Palmer says they going into...
KVOE
Emporia Symphony Orchestra, Emporia At the Table partnering on ‘Our Town’ concert Tuesday
Residents are encouraged to attend a special concert and help local food pantries at the same time. Emporia Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with Emporia At the Table for “Our Town: Feeding the Community Through Music.” The concert starts at 7:30 pm at Albert Taylor Hall. Admission is $5 or at least two non-perishable food items. Canned items, rice, cooking oil and spices are among the items desired.
Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
KVOE
Emporia State soccer gets three on Central Region team
Three members of the Emporia State soccer team made the All-Central Region team Tuesday. Mackenzie Dimarco, Hannah Woolery, and Joanie Westcoat were first-team selections by the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association. The three were selected by the College Sports Communicators in the region. Dimarco made the All-Central Region team...
KVOE
Emporia State men to host Rockhurst in home opener
The Emporia State men’s basketball team hosts Rockhurst in their home opener Wednesday evening. The Hornets are 2-0 to start the season. Coach Craig Doty says there are areas that need to improve. Alijah Comithier said in the first two wins it started with defense. Mayuom Buom sees a...
KVOE
Emporia State football to play in Live United Bowl
For the second year in a row, the Emporia State football team will be playing in the Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Arkansas. And for the 2nd year in a row, the opponent will be Southeastern Oklahoma State. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins says they deserve to play another game.
WIBW
Kansas State defensive back invited to 2023 Senior Bowl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State senior cornerback Julius Brents has been invited to the 2023 Senior Bowl in Alabama. Brents has 34 tackles, two interceptions, and four passes defended this season.
KVOE
Concert generates items for different local food pantries
Albert Taylor Hall held a special concert Tuesday night. The Emporia Symphony Orchestra partnered with Emporia At the Table for a concert called “Our Town: Feeding the Community Through Music.” Orchestra conductor Ramiro Miranda says it may not be the last collaboration between the two organizations. Emporia at...
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman on verge of another contract extension
Chris Klieman can add an extra year to his Kansas State contract by winning one more game this season. Here’s how his unique bonus system works.
