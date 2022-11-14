ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fulton officials working to address illegal dumping concerns in neighborhood

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The city of South Fulton is stepping in after Channel 2 Action News showed viewers trash, debris and furniture dumped and left in front of one South Fulton neighborhood.

The dumping is happening on Oakley Road, which falls right on the border of Union City and South Fulton.

Channel 2′s investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln was in the neighborhood, where she’s learned about stiffer penalties for this crime.

Neighbors tell Channel 2 Action News that illegal dumping is becoming a major problem and that they feel like this area is a no man’s land because where this dumping is happening is right on the border of both cities.

South Fulton officials said they’re reviewing this area to see if there’s trash to clean up.

South Fulton neighbors told Lincoln they’re sick of this trash at the entrance to their subdivision.

Homeowners told Channel 2 Action News last week they’re frustrated and that neither the city of South Fulton nor Union City have made any clean up efforts or imposed consequences for illegal dumping.

Brandon Eads with the city of South Fulton reached out to Channel 2 Action News after our original story and said this area is on the city’s radar.

“If it is our jurisdiction we will make an attempt to pick it up,” Eads said.

Eads said the city initiated an illegal dumping campaign last summer after noticing this disturbing trend in communities in South Fulton neighborhoods.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln found boxes with addresses still on them. One address took her to a home just 5 minutes away.

“I understand what you’re saying but I aint got nothing to do with it?”

That homeowner told Channel 2 Action News.

The homeowner denied dumping items on Oakley Road, despite his address being on the box.

“Are you saying you don’t know how your boxes got over there?” Lincoln asked the homeowner.

“That’s what I’m saying but yall aint got my permission to record me yall can leave my property,” he said as he closed the door.

The city of South Fulton will vote on new law on November 15, during their council meeting. The new bill that will impose stiffer penalties and provide more monitoring for this type of crime.

